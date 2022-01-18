Bogner and James Bond Franchise Teaming up for a Collaboration

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED: Ian Fleming’s seemingly ageless James Bond character is facing an anniversary year and Bogner is gearing up to help celebrate it.

This year, the James Bond franchise will celebrate its 60-year milestone since “007” first appeared in a film “Dr. No.” (It has been 70 years, since Fleming penned his first Bond novel — “Casino Royale.”) The Munich-based Bogner is also celebrating a big year — the company is turning 90.

To commemorate the film franchise’s and Bogner’s respective anniversaries, a joint capsule collection will be launched this fall. This isn’t the first time the two companies have joined forces. Their partnership dates back 53 years, when Willy Bogner Jr., a former Olympic skier and filmmaker, coordinated what was said to be the world’s first action ski scenes for the Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” in 1969. Bogner’s parents Willy Sr. and Maria founded the company that bears its name.

In touting the upcoming collaboration, the company noted, “It was not only Willy Bogner’s own Olympic experience in alpine skiing, but also his outstanding camera skills that ensured the film’s spectacular ski descents through bobsled runs and crevasses [that] were captured for the cinema audience.”

Bogner later worked on three other Bond productions — “The Spy Who Loved Me” in 1977, “For Your Eyes Only” in 1981 and “A View to Kill” in 1985. An early adapter of Imax and 3D technology, Bogner spoke of virtual reality’s potential five years ago. This fall’s capsule collection is meant to mark the longstanding partnership and the anniversaries. Bogner stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the company in 2019.

With the Beijing Winter Games approaching next month, the ski and snow sports lifestyle label will get some air time through coverage of Germany’s competitors in skiing events. In advance of the Beijing Games, Bogner entered a joint venture with the major Chinese apparel group Bosideng last month. The plan is to establish a digital presence and open about 80 stores over the next five years in the Greater China area.