×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Gildo Zegna Discusses Road to IPO

Fashion

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Business

Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

Bogner Partners With Bosideng to Expand in China

The Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to get underway in Beijing in early February.

The new Bogner campaign was photographed
The current Bogner campaign was photographed in Switzerland. Hans Feurer/Courtesy Bogner

Bogner International is banking on the Greater China area for more international growth.

The snow sports and lifestyle brand has entered into a joint venture with Bosideng, a major Chinese apparel group. The alliance will call for the establishment of a digital presence and the opening of about 80 stores over the next five years.

The deal, which has been made between Willy Bogner GmbH & Co.KGaA and Bosideng International Fashion Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bosideng International Holdings Ltd., was revealed Thursday.

Working together, the two companies are striving to bolster sales for not only the Bogner label, but also its Fire + Ice brand that is geared toward younger and more fashion-driven shoppers. Bogner can be found in China in upscale shopping malls like Plaza 66 in Shanghai and SKP in Beijing.

Related Galleries

The deal was intentionally finalized in advance of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. But the news comes at a precarious time for how some view China in relation to elite sports. U.S. President Joe Biden has been considering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics. Bogner is a longtime outfitter of Germany’s Olympians and is expected to do so again in Beijing. The Winter Games are slated to run from Feb. 4 to 20.

In addition, many leading athletes like Serena Williams and sports organizations have rallied around the World Tennis Association for its decision to suspend all tournaments in China due to the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Following that announcement Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee claimed to have had a second video chat with the player, who accused a senior Chinese official of sexual assault in a social media post a month ago.

Announcing its plans for expansion in the country, Bogner said it aims to cash in on the fast-growing luxury market in Greater China, where fashion-minded and winter sport athletes and fans are increasing at an above-average rate. Bogner co-chief executive officer Heinz Hackl, who oversees sales, design, marketing and licensing, described the deal with Bosideng as “a milestone in our global growth path and contributes perfectly to our internationalization strategy. Our goal at Bogner is to become an established player in the ‘Athluxury Sports Fashion’ sector in the Greater China area, creating a new dimension to the combination of fashion and sports.”

The joint venture is being headed by William Yang, general manager of Greater China for Bogner. He previously held that title for Amer Sports in China. Tracy Han, a former LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive, is handling the finance role, and Flora Zhang is Bogner’s marketing director for Greater China.

Bosideng, a down apparel brand, has a 45-year history and is known for its omnichannel strength. The company you chairman and CEO Gao Dekang noted that it has “longstanding connections” through sponsorships in winter sports.

Last month, Bogner revealed plans for expansion in the U.S. and Canada. The Munich-based company teamed with the next-generation retail platform FlagshipRTL to unveil pop-up stores at four key locations. Bogner outposts are set in New York City’s Madison Avenue, Greenwich, Conn.’s Greenwich Avenue, Chicago’s Oakbrook Center and on Toronto’s Bloor Street.

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bogner Links With Bosideng to Expand

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad