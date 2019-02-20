CINEMATIC FASHION: Oscar watchers pulling for “Bohemian Rhapsody” to win can dress the part of the uber-fan, thanks to a new limited-run collaboration. The Japanese label Snidel has created a capsule collection with Queen, whose lead vocalist Freddie Mercury inspired the biographical Academy Award-winning film. Available in the company’s Lower East Side store, a $111 sweatshirt with roomy A-line sleeves imprinted with Queen insignia and a $229 knit pullover embroidered with the band’s logo on the back are among the options being sold.

While “Captain Marvel” won’t hit theaters until March 8, Aerie already has linked with Marvel Entertainment for limited-run apparel. Set to be released on International Women’s Day, the film stars Brie Larson in what is the first female superhero role from The Walt Disney Co.-owned subsidiary. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the Larson-led flick also features Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg and Lashana Lynch.

Aerie has imprinted some messages of empowerment on its collaborative apparel. A $50 crew-neck sweatshirt, for example, is imprinted with, “Actually. I can.” One T-shirt carries the message “Not now. Busy saving the world,” and another T-shirt is imprinted with an image of Larson’s lead character in flight. Both shirts retail for $30. A $50 pullover hoodie is also one of the items in the casual collection. Shoppers are moviegoers can buy the 11-piece Aerie x Marvel Collection featuring Captain Marvel collection now online and in Aerie and American Eagle stores.

There is reportedly a tribute in “Captain Marvel” to real-life Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died in November at the age of 95. The comic book maverick was known to make cameos in his films. In a 2014 interview with WWD, Lee accepted that Disney owns Marvel and all the creations Lee made there. His artistic start was in the U.S. Army, where he illustrated pamphlets with Frank Capra. Regarding the intentionally flawed characters he created, Lee said, “Oh, that is the most important thing. If you have a character that seems to be all perfect, it’s hard to relate to him because when you read a story you really want to empathize with the character that you are reading about. And it’s hard to empathize with someone who is flawless and who has no problems. But you get a person who has a power, who’s interesting and exciting, a person you care about, and then show that person, like you, is fallible and has things that concern him or her — I think that makes it more interesting.”