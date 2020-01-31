DOUBLE UP: Offering merchandise in pairs — for kids and parents or for couples — Le Bon Marché is working a duo theme for its next store-wide display, drawing in Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory and author Morgane Ortin for the project.

From the “Deux C’est Mieux” (“Two Is Better” in English) exhibition, running from Feb. 8 to April 19, Sézalory will create a space meant to evoke an Italian vacation, mixing her women’s wear with men’s wear from Octobre Editions and including vintage pieces.

Ortin, who collects and publishes text messages from people in love, will draw on her Instagram community for fresh content, which will be displayed on screens around the store. Her account, “Amours Solitaires” or “Solitary Loves,” which explores sentimentality in the digital era, has more than 700,000 followers.

Dozens of brands are taking part in the exhibition; with Lululemon offering exercise gear for men and women — for motorbiking and surfing — in a collaboration with Deus Ex Machina. Roger Vivier will sell his and hers sneakers — the same model — while Axel Arigato will have kid and parent versions, and Repetto is offering ballet flats marked “Mom” and “Baby.”

For romance, wedding accessories will include an embroidered silk sleep mask and Stella McCartney will display a bridesmaid dress embellished with mice motifs. Activities will include Lola James Harper’s music studio, arcade games from Neolegend and cooking classes for children and parents.

Under pressure to devise original ways to draw consumers into their stores, department stores and brands are increasingly rounding out their offers with food, entertainment and limited-edition products.