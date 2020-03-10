The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Accessories Council revealed the prize money winners of their joint young designer competition, the Elaine Gold Launch Pad, on Monday evening.

Now in its third year, the program helps companies between zero and three years in business by providing funding and mentorship.

This year, a total of $150,000 was dispersed among five brands. The largest sum went to jewelry and accessories design company Bond Hardware, which took home $70,000. Ready-to-wear label Graham Tyler won $40,000; jewelry brand Zena took $25,000; ready-to-wear line Bed on Water earned $10,000 through the special Industry City Award, which provides its founder Shanel Campbell with a year of studio space, and Rui Zhou, an intimates and knitwear line, won $5,000.

“We are proud to help support these emerging designers and businesses. We congratulate this year’s participants as they all worked very hard and we look forward to the 2020-21 applications,” said Accessories Council president Karen Giberson.

“The future of our industry is evident with these young brands that are participating in the Elaine Gold Launch Pad program,” added CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb.