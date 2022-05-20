×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Brings ‘California Couture’ to Dogtown for Men’s Resort 2023 Show

Business

Gucci Is Still Italy’s Most Valuable Brand, According to BrandZ

Eye

Salvatore Ferragamo Museum Unveils Exhibition Dedicated to Wanda Ferragamo

Bonhams to Auction Iris van Herpen’s Met Gala Dresses

The Dutch designer dressed Gabrielle Union and Grimes for last year’s Met Gala.

Grimes
Grimes in Iris van Herpen at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Bonhams is auctioning off two of Iris van Herpen’s most famous gowns.

The two dresses were once worn by actress Gabrielle Union and musician Grimes, both of whom were dressed by the designer for the 2021 Met Gala.

Union’s look, known as the “Aeternus” gown, is composed of more than 10,000 spheres, cut and layered in size gradients from a translucent white fabric, with a fine silver reflective outline. The spheres were stitched individually for a seamless and multilevel optical illusion that creates the look of three-dimensional waves flaring out. The dress reportedly took more than 1,400 hours to complete.

Grimes’ custom look, called the “Bene Gesserit” gown, was inspired by the distant future, taking references from “Dune” and a fictional group from its universe called the Bene Gesserit force. The dress is made from silver liquid silicone with a mirror finish and was arranged in a laser-cut labyrinth, creating a three-dimensional relief on a nude bodice. For the bodice, 26 meters of dramatically draped silk falls organically to show the hand-pleated and black gradient layers. The dress took more than 900 hours to complete.

Related Galleries

Gabrielle Union in Iris Van Herpen
Gabrielle Union in Iris van Herpen at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The dresses will be put up for auction as part of Bonham’s two-day soiree.

The London-based fine art auctioneers company will host gatherings held on May 24 and 25 for the auction. The first event will be an auction of unique watches, while the second will include designer handbags, sneakers and jewels, with van Herpen’s dresses as the highlight of the jewelry sale.

Each dress sold at the auction will include signed original sketches, as well as tickets to van Herpen’s 15-year anniversary show during Paris Couture Week on July 4.

Iris van Herpen sketch of Gabrielle Union's dress
Iris van Herpen’s sketch of Gabrielle Union’s 2021 Met Gala dress. Courtesy Image

“We are so excited and honored to be working with Iris van Herpen for this charity auction of these two spectacular gowns. This is the first time that Iris van Herpen has sold items from her archive,” said Meg Randell, head designer handbags and fashion department at Bonhams. Proceeds from the dresses will go to the Amazon Conservation Association and Rainforest Trust Foundation, per van Herpen’s request.

Randell continued, “The dresses themselves are spectacular, worn by Grimes and Gabrielle Union to one of the fashion highlights of the year — the Met Gala. With cutting-edge technology and breathtaking design both dresses occupy an important part of fashion history, and truly are works of art that need to be seen to be believed.”

READ MORE HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: Iris van Herpen Creates Capsule for French Lingerie Brand Aubade

Iris van Herpen’s Skydiver Gown Is the Pinnacle of High Fashion

Iris Van Herpen Sharpened Her Scissors — and CGI Skills — for Couture Week

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad