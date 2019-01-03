“When we decided to draw attention to our golf line, we wanted to work with someone who not only was a great representation on the course but in everyday life as well,” said Micky Onvural, chief executive officer of Bonobos. “Justin’s presence and power in the game of golf was a huge draw for us as a brand. He brings a level of credibility to who we are and what we’re doing in the line, in addition to being a great role model of what it means to be a modern man today. We’re honored to partner with and welcome him to the Bonobos family.”

Rose said he’s been a fan of the brand for a whole and admires Bonobos’ “attention to detail when it comes to product as well as the brand’s mission to create a more inclusive, diverse world for everyone.”

In a promotional video released Thursday announcing the deal, Rose said he opted to move to Bonobos in an attempt to “step out of the box a little more than in the past, which is going to be a lot of fun. I wanted something different, I wanted something where I felt cool and comfortable on course and felt like it translated to my life and my world off the course. I want to be confident and push the boundaries in all areas of my life.”

Rose will debut his Bonobos wardrobe on course for the first time on Jan. 14 during the Desert Classic in Palm Springs, Calif. Off the course, Rose will wear the collection at events and personal appearances. He will also promote the brand across social media and in various marketing and brand initiatives.

At the same time, Bonobos also said it has now signed on as the official sponsor of the golf club at Chelsea Piers in New York City for 2019. That deal includes advertising and dressing the employees at the club.

Bonobos’ spring golf line will launch on Jan. 7.