Bonobos is taking the plunge into women’s wear to show its support for Women’s History Month.

On Monday, the men’s wear brand is launching its inaugural capsule collection for women — five silhouettes inspired by Bonobos’s Riviera print. The capsule will include two shirtdresses, two short-sleeve tops and one jumper. The same patterns will also be available in men’s shirts. One of the patterns of a woman climbing steps was designed by Rachel Levit Ruiz, a female artist, and is intended to “give a subtle nod to female empowerment.”

Prices range from $88 for a short-sleeve shirt to $148 for the jumpsuit.

Bonobos will donate 40 percent of the proceeds from both the women’s and men’s collection, or up to $100,000, to Promundo, a global organization dedicated to engaging men and boys as partners with women and girls in promoting gender equality.

The two companies have also partnered on a study about gender equality, the results of which will be released today on Refinery29.

Micky Onvural, chief executive officer of Bonobos, said the capsule is part of the company’s overall mission to “fight for gender equality. We wanted to walk the walk and talk the talk,” she said, which is why the brand opted to create apparel as well as just a social message.

She said the plan is that the women’s merchandise will just be available this month “and we’ll see what happens.”

“We believe we have a really strong position in the men’s space,” and this initiative is intended to solidify that, she said, adding that there are no plans at this point to further expand into the women’s category.

The brand has been men’s-only since the beginning, [but] it has recently made some bold moves to stay current to both genders including an ad campaign that kicked off last summer called #EvolveTheDefinition, that was intended to reflect a more diverse and inclusive representation of masculinity.

Onvural said Bonobos’ mission has always been to fit every man and she sees this statement about inclusivity to be core to the brand. “I believe brands have the opportunity to shape culture and conversations,” she said. Not only does it help the company attract and retain employees, it also helps connect the brand to its customers. She cited a study that found 67 percent of consumers buy a brand based on their social or political standing and 50 percent will boycott a brand for the same reasons.

Bonobos was founded in 2007 by Stanford Business School friends Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly and was acquired by Walmart in 2017 for $310 million.