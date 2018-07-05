HAPPY DAYS: Bonpoint’s show Wednesday afternoon at the Palais de Tokyo had guests musing about childhood. Appropriately so, it turns out: The venue was chosen so that guests could afterward meander through the “Another Banana Day for the Dream-fish” exhibition about childhood currently on show there, sponsored by the luxury children’s wear label.

Laure Hériard Dubreuil’s four-year-old son Marcel was walking the show for the first time. “I’m very nervous, much more nervous than he is,” she shared beforehand.

There was no need — most of the kids on the tree-lined runway looked to be having a ball, with two youngsters squirting each other with water pistols as they walked, another scooting around on a skateboard, his scuffed Vans proving that it was not just for show.

Hériard Dubreuil’s favorite childhood memories are of spending family time in the cognac region – her family produces the Rémy Martin brand. “Having lots of brothers and sisters and having a farm,” she said. “And getting drunk from the vapors of the cognac coming out of the barrels.”

For Lauren Santo Domingo, it was about being carefree. “Just being outdoors and free and unscheduled,” she said. “That would be nice.”

Laura de Gunzburg was reminiscing about her childhood years in Paris — she moved to the States when she was nine.

“We spent Saturdays at the Jardin d’Acclimatation, doing the carriage rides there,” she said. “I remember they had a little roller coaster ride with a dragon head, that was always my favorite thing. Then you’d go for an afternoon snack and you’d always have a baguette with the piece of chocolate you put inside, it’s so French.”