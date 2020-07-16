Bonpoint, the children’s apparel retailer, will open a seasonal pop-up shop in Southampton, N.Y. It’s the first time the company has had a presence out East.

The 1,200-square-foot pop-up will be at 20/22 Main Street in Southampton. The boutique, which is slated to open July 18, will stay open for a minimum of three months, with an opportunity to extend.

The boutique will feature the company’s collections, ranging from baby, girl and boy to skin care and fragrance. The boutique is designed with a Parisian atmosphere with a mix of vintage and custom furniture from France. At the time of the opening, the entire summer 2020 collection, which has four themes will be on display.

The store’s windows will feature the third theme of the season, “Dejeuner Sur L’Herbe.”

Currently there are a total of five Bonpoint boutiques in the U.S., excluding the new pop-up. The other locations are on Madison Avenue and in SoHo in New York, Palm Beach and Bal Harbour in Florida, and Beverly Hills.