Boohoo Launches #boohoofilterfree to Eradicate Negative Self-Image

Boohoo is introducing a new social-driven campaign #boohoofilterfree, which aims to eradicate filter abuse and reduce comparison culture.

Boohoo believes the use of filters and face-altering apps have damaging effects on young people’s self-esteem and with a lack of policing by social media apps, filter abuse in communities has become the norm.

Under the new campaign, influencers and customers are being encouraged to post across their social channels “filter free” using the Instagram story effect available on Boohoo’s profile (@boohoo) to spread awareness about negative self-image and comparison culture.

A study showed that 39 percent of women compare themselves with women they think look pristine without effort and 58 percent of women say that social media has changed how others view them and how they view others.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. Sara Vohra @themindmedic will be supporting the campaign alongside influencer and burns survivor Sophie Lee.

“With social media constantly serving us up highlights of other people’s lives, it is hard to separate what is real from what has been edited or filtered,” said Vohra. “Whilst for some these filtered images may be inspirational or aspirational, for others it can spiral into comparison with our unfiltered selves, make us feel ‘less than’ and fuel low self-esteem; it can be hard to resonate with images where bodies and skins are portrayed as seemingly perfect and blemish-free, but it’s made even more difficult when that is seemingly all we see online. #Boohoofilterfreecampaign is a powerful reminder of what life is really like beyond the filter, bringing images that are far more relatable to the forefront; the images we compare ourselves to and we perceive to be ‘better than’ us are actually not the reality,” she said.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Boohoo Group to Create 5,000 Jobs Next Five Years

A Boohoo Boom: The Online Giant Can’t Stop Buying U.K. Fashion Brands

,