New Book Offers Complete Overview of Versace Runway Collections

The new tome, collecting 1,200 Versace catwalk images, will be available at selected bookstores from Oct. 28.

Versace Fall 1989 runway show
Versace fall 1989 runway show. Courtesy of Versace

RUNWAY EXTRAVAGANZA: The successful Catwalk book series, published in the U.K. by Thames & Hudson and in the U.S. by Yale University Press, welcomes a new tome dedicated to the house of Versace

With its gold cover, “Versace Catwalk: The Complete Collections” retraces the history of the brand founded in 1987 in Milan by the late designer Gianni Versace, whose legacy, after his tragic death in 1997, has been carried on by his sister Donatella, currently Versace’s chief creative officer.

The tome collects 1,200 catwalk images illustrating 120 lineups, with brief texts introducing the brand and each runway collection.

"Versace Catwalk: The Complete Collections" book
“Versace Catwalk: The Complete Collections” book. Courtesy of Versace

“Looking back has never been so interesting. There comes a moment in one’s life or career, when in order to evolve, you need to draw a line and acknowledge where you come from,” said Donatella Versace. “This book is exactly this for me. More than 40 years of fashion shows, countless looks and each of them brought me to where I am today. In this book, you find the soul of Versace. I could not be any more proud than share it with the world.”

To present the book, which will be available at select bookstores starting from Oct. 28, the designer and fashion icon will be the protagonist later today of a conversation at London’s Central Saint Martins school, that Versace supported in 2017 with the Gianni Versace Scholarship benefiting one of the institute’s students.

After the event, Versace will spend a few more hours in London, where the brand opened a store in New Bond Street in December 2020, attending the opening event of the Frieze Art Fair on Friday.

