BORGO GIRLS: Borgo de Nor is continuing to evolve its colorful, exuberant range and experimenting with new patterns and fabrications, beyond its signature surrealist silk prints.

Its latest spring 2019 range — presented via showroom appointments — introduced a series of cotton pieces in bright stripes, as well as new silhouettes that are a little shorter or skin-bearing for summer.

“We are known for the elegance of our sleeves, and being that little bit more modest, but last year we offered a dress that showed a little more skin and it performed well, showing us that there’s definitely demand in the market for that,” said Carmen Borgonovo, the brand’s cofounder.

Borgonovo also reveled in her love of surrealism, producing new season prints inspired by Dalí and showcasing flowers that morph into lips. Another print, incorporated shells with flowers referencing Botticelli’s Venus.

Borgonovo, alongside her partner Joana de Noronha, developed a very clear idea of the type of customer who would be drawn to their bold, arty prints: confident women who don’t shy away from the spotlight.

“It’s not for everyone. You need to be a certain type of woman for these dresses and you need to feel comfortable and confident enough to walk into a room wearing one of our dresses, because they are not very subtle. They will make people talk and will bring people to you to talk about the dress,” de Noronha said.

To celebrate the dedicated customer base Borgo de Nor built in just shy of two years, who has been embracing its attention-grabbing prints, the brand is introducing a new interview series on its web site, dubbed “Borgo Girls.”

The series will zoom in on the lives and tastes of a varied set of women that have inspired the brand, from designer Kim Hersov, to Semaine cofounder Michelle Lu and Irene Forte, group project director at Rocco Forte Hotels.

“It’s women from the digital world, the fashion world, and we are also talking to artists. [The project] was all about celebrating them,” Borgonovo said. “We have been hearing that there’s so many different age groups, from different backgrounds and styles that are wearing our dresses and we wanted to catch that. It’s a great way to show how versatile the dresses are. We always talk about the essence of the Borgo de Nor woman, so this was about bringing her to life.”

The series will feature the women in Borgo de Nor’s resort range, which took on a new, see-now-buy-now approach offering a range of more winter-appropriate pieces to coincide with the line’s November delivery. The brand said the strategy proved to be successful, with styles selling out quickly and a number of retailers asking for the possibility of a restock.

The “Borgo Girls” initiative is also aiming to reinforce the brand’s perspective and drive customers to its web site, as the brand readies its e-commerce launch.

Having quickly amassed a global network of key wholesale partners, ranging from Net-a-porter, to Matchesfashion.com and Bergdorf Goodman, the brand now sees an opportunity to offer an alternative edit of signature bestsellers, as well as pieces that might not work at wholesale, on its own platform.

“We are going to have our muses, a series of iconic pieces, that we bring back because they are our absolute favorites and they have done incredibly well,” de Noronha said. “There are also certain styles that we had canceled for production and we are thinking of bringing them back, because we still believe in them and we feel that’s our direction.”

New categories are also in the works and e-commerce will provide a great testing platform for the brand. Last season the duo focused on adding separates, as well as knitwear, while jewelry and a footwear collaboration are set to launch next season.