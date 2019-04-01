FLOWER POWER: Borgo de Nor is broadening its reach, adding more eveningwear-heavy, red carpet-worthy pieces to its mix of printed dresses and blowing up its vibrant florals — which are often inspired by Surrealist art — onto strapless taffeta gowns with voluminous sleeves, or flowing maxi dresses with oversize bows on the shoulders.

Carmen Borgonovo and Joana de Noronha said their colorful florals were easy to translate onto these more structured, dramatic silhouettes and the majority of the brand’s retail partners — which include Selfridges, Net-a-porter, Bergdorf Goodman and Matchesfashion.com — were quick to buy into the new offering, despite the higher price tags.

The collection is set to land in time for the summer party season.

Elsewhere, the label has been focused on reimagining its colorful, arty floral patterns and adding them onto signature loose, midi silhouettes, as well as sprinkling a selection of separates, such as ruffled blouses or shorter dresses, into the mix.

For the new collection, Borgonovo, who designs all the brand’s prints in-house, drew inspiration from a clutch of artists including Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Gustav Klimt and Eugene Séguy, to create a series of bold, attention-catching prints.

Kahlo’s “Flower Basket” inspired the large sunflower prints on the label’s new evening gowns; Warhol’s abstracted “Flowers” painting was translated onto a series of abstracted lilies on more laid-back minidresses, while Klimt’s “Flower Gardens” was reimagined onto pleated maxis featuring a burst of multicolor dense, flower patterns.

The idea from the get-go has been to add a new, more creative dimension to florals and by staying true to this approach and their signature silhouettes, Borgonovo and de Noronha have managed to sustain their label’s success at retail, post-launch.

Now the brand is working to increase its presence within some of its biggest retail partners. A pop-up shop at Selfridges is in the works for June 3 to July 15 and will feature an exclusive edit of high summer pieces. It has also just debuted its own e-commerce platform, alongside an ongoing interview series dubbed “Borgo Girls,” which zooms in on the lives and tastes of various women who have inspired the brand.