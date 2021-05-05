Born x Raised on Wednesday launched a capsule collection with tattoo artist Mister Cartoon.

The Los Angeles-based brand and artist put the collection together as a tribute to the Mexican heritage and community in Los Angeles. Apparel pieces like T-shirts and sweatshirts and accessories such as air fresheners, lighters and rolling trays bear original artwork by Mister Cartoon.

The two partnered in 2020 on a Soul Assassins collection alongside DJ Muggs, leader of the hip-hop and art collective Soul Assassins, and photographer Estevan Oriol.

“Born x Raised are friends of Cartoon. His work defines street culture in Los Angeles, and we have worked together on different projects through the years,” said Born x Raised cofounder Spanto. “This collection will be our first official, direct collaboration with Cartoon, and we are psyched to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with his iconic graphics and hand style.”

Born x Raised frequently does fashion collaborations, having worked with Los Angeles retailer Union L.A. and New Era on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap. Mister Cartoon has also partnered with numerous fashion and accessories labels such as Barton Perreira, Diesel, G-Shock, and Vans with the brand Neighborhood.