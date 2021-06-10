Born x Raised continues to pay homage to its home city Los Angeles, but this week the focus is on the City of Angels’ MLB and NBA franchises: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The streetwear brand is celebrating the two sports teams’ 2020 championship seasons with a capsule collection that launched on June 9 consisting of T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories ranging in price from $55 to $140. Pieces feature both franchises’ logos and celebratory “2020 Champions” graphic in split blue and yellow in honor of their uniform colors. The brand is the first to partner with the two franchises to celebrate their respective championship seasons.

The supporting campaign also features local Angelenos, including families, muralists, stadium riggers, surfers and skateboarders, and brand cofounder Spanto’s grandfather wearing the apparel collection.

“At the end of 2020, the Dodgers and Lakers championships brought energy and hope to our city after a long year in lockdown,” Spanto said. ”The championships are something we will celebrate for a long time, and Born x Raised is the first official partner to bring both teams together. We are excited to be doing something that has never been done, again.”