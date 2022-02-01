Boss’ Dubai Plan, Kim’s Balenciaga Ads, Crocs ’90s Vibe

DUBAI BOUND

Boss has revealed it will unveil its see now, buy now collection at an event here on Feb. 10. This follows the launch of the brand’s new logo and social media first campaign targeting a younger more global demographic.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Hugo Boss Group, told WWD: “This is an exciting time for our brand. We have already made great strides with our brand refresh and look forward to celebrating the new vision of Boss and creating unforgettable moments in Dubai.”

The celebration in the UAE will be largely outdoors in the desert at sunset. The brand has stated it will follow careful COVID-19 protocols at the event, which promises to include some of its new celebrity faces. The current BeYourOwnBOSS campaign features models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls, rapper Future, TikTok star Khaby Lame, South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, boxer Anthony Joshua, tennis player Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt.

The Dubai show comes after Boss’ Milan Fashion Week event last September where Lame made his runway debut, bringing in a record 4 billion impressions for the brand in just four days. — RITU UPADHYAY

MAKING IT OFFICIAL

Talk about meta: not content with being a walking billboard for Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian West stars in the fashion house’s new advertising campaign.

Dropping in several installments throughout the season, the images by photographer Stef Mitchell show friends of the brand that include Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert, as well as models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene. Each is shown in a familiar home or work environment.

For the second installment, released on Tuesday, Kardashian West is portrayed in her Calabasas home, taking a selfie alongside a fluorescent Le Cagole handbag with a customized tag featuring the initials “KKW” while wearing a black catsuit and shoes reminiscent of her all-black Balenciaga outfit at the Met Gala in September — minus the face covering.

Kim Kardashian West in the Balenciaga campaign. Stef Mitchell/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Another image shows her in a leopard-print coat with the Le Cagole handbag and matching boots. The name of the handbag is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a slang word commonly used to refer to women from the South of France who wear too much makeup and loud clothes.

A third image shows Kardashian West in executive woman mode, wearing a strict tailored black coat with a white Hourglass handbag, sock stilettos and Bat sunglasses. Billboards of the campaign, which focuses on carryover products, are going up in locations worldwide, including the Théâtre de la Ville in Paris. — JOELLE DIDERICH

CROCS HAS A CLUE

Crocs is finding further inspiration in the ’90s, this time by releasing a new collection inspired by the cult film “Clueless,” that will be exclusively for purchase on Zappos.

Four Crocs designs have been created with the movie’s four main female protagonists in mind: Cher, Tai, Dionne and Amber. Each style recalls the characters’ iconic outfits, like Cher’s printed with the same yellow plaid as her “As If” tweed suit and Amber in a signature leopard print. Tai is the only character not outfitted with a signature Crocs clog — her character has been assigned a pool slide instead.

Crocs’ “Clueless” collection with Zappos. Courtesy/Crocs and Zappos

Each of the “Clueless” designs come with specially made Crocs Jibbitz charms that touch on the movie’s famous tag lines and iconoclast. Cher and Dionne’s styles are also dressed up with retro gold chains for a dressier look. The shoes range in price from $34.95 for the Tai pool slide to $64.95 for Cher’s highly embellished clog and will be available for purchase on Feb. 14.

Crocs senior vice president and general manager for the Americas Emma Minto said of the collection: “Like Crocs, Zappos puts its consumers at the heart of everything they do. This launch was the ideal opportunity to align on our core brand values of innovation and self-expression in a fun and nostalgic way, all while providing a consumer-first experience, which is what both of our brands are all about.”

Catherine Newell-Hanson, style director for Zappos’ creative studio, added: “‘Clueless’ is a cultural touchstone. It’s one of our team’s favorite movies.…[This was] truly a dream project: collaborative and really fun. The Crocs design team and the Zappos creative studio team all rewatched the movie — many of us for the hundredth time — to get inspired. It was honestly a blast to translate elements from the iconic outfits dreamt up by Mona May [the original ‘Clueless’ costume designer], and to bring each character — and her style and her story arc — to life. It was also fun to combine current trends with ’90s style into one final shoe: Platform clogs? Check. Oversize hardware? Check. Plaid? Forever.” — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

FASHION FORMAT

Brandice Daniel Photo courtesy of HFR

Harlem’s Fashion Row will host its fourth annual Black History Month Summit, titled “Fashion’s Promise,” virtually on Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With Prada as the title sponsor, the summit seeks to shed light on the luxury fashion community as some of the world’s most recognizable brands answer the question: Are retailers making a difference?

Following a year where many brands made a commitment to break down barriers and work on ending systemic racism in the workplace, Harlem’s Fashion Row looks to explore their commitment.

The summit is part of an ongoing effort to bring diversity and the inclusion of designers of color to the forefront of the fashion industry.

Among the companies participating are LVMH, Capri Holdings, PVH Corp., Savage x Fenty and Nike.

Panels and topics include “Designer Point of View” by Shopbop; “The Movement: Organizations Poised to Create Real Change in Fashion and Retail for Black Professionals”; “Where Are They Now? Following Through on Creating Access and Opportunity for Black Talent”; “The Education Gap and How to Fix It,” and “History Makers and the Untold Stories of African Americans in Fashion.”

Speakers at the day’s event include Brandice Daniel, founder and chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row; Randy Cousin, senior vice president of product concept and the People’s Place Program at Tommy Hilfiger; Sarah Holme, executive vice president, design at Gap Inc. and Old Navy; Divya Mathur, chief merchandising officer at Intermix; Corey Smith, head of diversity and inclusion, North America at LVMH, and Audrey Smaltz, former fashion model.

Tickets are $350. — LISA LOCKWOOD

NEW PARTNERS

The Ugg x Denim Tears capsule. Grain Cinema

Ugg and Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears launched a two-piece footwear collection on Tuesday inspired by his Black Seminole heritage.

Emory partnered with Lucette Holland of Sincere Dignified Goods to redesign Ugg’s Classic ($500) and Tasman ($475) styles with cotton and beading true to traditional Seminole moccasins. The styles are named after a short film, “Onia,” directed by Emory which also released on Tuesday.

Emory, founder of the lifestyle brand, has also partnered with Converse and Asics on footwear, as well as Champion on apparel, and on Tuesday also launched a collaboration with Levi’s. With all of his partnerships, he strives to tell deeper stories on Black history and culture. The Ugg project in particular was a way for him to connect to his Native American, or First Nation, heritage.

“[First Nation heritage] wasn’t a part of my life except through my great-grandmother,” Emory said. His grandmother, Liza, would tell him about her mother, which spurred his interest and inspired him to dig deeper. He traveled to New Orleans to visit local museums and learn more about Black Seminoles and Mardi Gras Indians.

“Black people and First Nation heritage are connected. First Nation culture and Africans who are descendants of African slaves had kids, lived together, fought in wars together, fought against their oppressors together and shared their music. It’s a story of glory.”

Emory and Ugg will be donating $50,000 to Backstreet Cultural Museum, where Emory did most of his research, and Guardians Institute, which is dedicated to the development of youth and focuses on literacy, the cultural arts of the larger Indigenous community and the oral traditions of West African and American cultures.

The donations to Backstreet Cultural Museum will help the museum rebuild after its destruction during Hurricane Ida.

Though the products launch on the first day of Black History Month, Emory explained that the timing is coincidental. “A month can’t encapsulate a culture as diverse as ours,” he said. “Twenty-eight days can’t encapsulate what African-Americans have done for this country, or women’s history, gay pride, First Nation’s month. That’s why I’m here telling these stories and hopefully the stories I share will help be a bridge for people to live in the western patriarchal world.” — OBI ANYANWU

NEW VAULT

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis is Eton’s first brand ambassador.

Eton has named its first brand ambassador: Swedish-American Olympic gold-medal-winning polo vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.

The deal, which is a first for the Swedish shirtmaker in its nearly 100-year history, will find Duplantis a recurring face for the brand in its communications efforts in coming years.

The 22-year-old, Louisiana-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, is the current world record holder in his event. He also has a strong social media presence with 359,000 followers on Instagram and 29,000 on Twitter. This marks his first partnership with a fashion lifestyle brand.

”I’ve always had a love for fashion and the opportunity to represent a heritage brand such as Eton is both flattering and exciting,” Duplantis said. “To me, Eton stands for modern luxury and quality with an authentic passion that I admire and can very much relate to.”

David Thörewik, chief executive officer of Eton, said: “With his dedication and passion for what he does, Mondo embodies the Eton ethos. His ambassador role represents an important milestone in our history: it reflects what Eton has become, and our ambitions for the future. We’re honored to partner up with Mondo and [are] convinced that he will make a significant impression on Eton and our customers — and look forward to being a part of his future success.”

The long-term partnership will include Duplantis being featured in campaigns for the brand and he will wear Eton shirts at events around the world. The first campaign is set to launch later this year. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

SJP’S LATEST STEP

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker “Party Pack” at LTD by Lizzie Tisch. courtesy shot.

And just like that, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has created a new capsule collection of shoes that has launched exclusively at LTD by Lizzie Tisch, a New York-based concept shop.

The collection features six SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker styles. A highlight of the capsule is Dish, a mismatched slingback sandal sold in a custom acrylic “party pack,” which doubles as a display case. There is also a new pump called Regency, which is available in a glittered fabric with an oversize organza bow ornament. The shoes, all made in Italy, range from $350 to $1,650.

“Lizzie is someone I deeply admire, not only as a dear friend but as someone with an astute sense of style and excellent taste,” said Sarah Jessica Parker. “Getting the opportunity to detail shoes with her was a dream come true and an incredible opportunity to experiment, and I think the collection we’ve curated is really special.”

Tisch added, “I couldn’t imagine a better partner for the first LTD collaboration than SJP. Sarah Jessica is a constant source of style inspiration and an amazing businessperson. Our shared love for both New York City and fashion made every step of this project even more special. We’re so excited to have SJP be part of our boutique on Madison Avenue and can’t wait for our customers to be wearing this amazing capsule collection.”

The SJP x LTD capsule became available for sale at LTD by Lizzie Tisch at 828 Madison Avenue on Jan. 31, and will be offered Tuesday at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com. — L.L.