In an unexpected pairing, Boss is teaming up with Russell Athletic on a sportswear capsule for spring.

The co-branded line of around 30 pieces for men and women will launch in March and blend the German brand’s experience in tailoring with Russell’s sportswear aesthetic.

“Casualization is an important element in our Boss collections, so it’s the perfect time to partner with a pioneer in this field,” explained Ingo Wilts, Hugo Boss’ chief brand officer. “Russell Athletic invented the sweatshirt almost 100 years ago, and it has been a great experience to work with a brand that has such a heritage and expertise in sportswear.”

Wilts said when he first traveled to the U.S., one of his first purchases was a Russell Athletic sweatshirt. “I have always wanted to do something with the brand, so this collaboration is a very special project for me personally. Working with the team in Kentucky was absolutely enriching and inspiring.” Russell is headquartered in Bowling Green, Ky., and is owned by Fruit of the Loom.

The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule will launch with a campaign produced by publisher and creative agency Highsnobiety. It will include apparel, accessories and footwear and will be sold in Boss’ distribution channels around the world.

In the past, Boss has partnered with Porsche and British musician Liam Payne on capsules while Russell has collaborated with everyone from Kith and Chinatown Market to Rassvet.