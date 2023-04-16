Boston Marathon Contender Lonah Salpeter Was In It to Win It, but Finished Third

Despite going into Monday’s Boston Marathon with a win in mind, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished third by 19 seconds.

With three-quarters of a mile remaining on the 26.2-mile course, Hellen Obiri of Kenya outran a handful of rivals to break the tape in 2:21:38. She was followed by Amane Beriso of Ethiopia, who clocked in at 2:21:50 and then the Kenyan-born Lonah Salpeter of Israel, who finished at 2:21:57.

On Saturday, Salpeter spoke of her ambitions going into the race. As Boston Marathon-ers, race officials and friends swirled around the Boston Marathon Fan Fest Saturday afternoon, Salpeter said, “I have always wanted to come to Boston to experience this because it’s the oldest marathon in the world.”

The 127th running of what is considered to be one of the more grueling marathons marked two anniversaries: the 50th one since women first competed and the 10th since two terrorist brothers detonated two bombs near the finish, killing three and injuring scores of others. “For me, this is something special, because it is my first time. It has been my dream. I was looking at the race every time. I said, ‘One day I will be there.’ And today I am here,” said Salpeter.

Last fall the Nike-sponsored Salpeter finished second in the New York City Marathon by a mere seven seconds to Sharon Lokedi of Kenya. Heading into the historic Boston event, Salpeter had said, “I’m hoping to win, yeah.”

This was her first time, just as last year was her first appearance in the New York City Marathon. Training upward of 102 miles a week, the Kenyan-born Salpeter lives in Israel but trains in Kenya. As for why Kenya has so many exceptional runners, she attributes that to the altitude and the atmosphere. “When you see so many people run, you also want to be like them. So you keep trying and then you try your best.”

Reluctant as she was beforehand to predict a finishing time in Boston, an Adidas-sponsored event, Salpeter said that she knew the course was tough and hilly. She also noted that the women’s race had plenty of contenders — 16 entrants had run 2:21 or better. Salpeter’s personal best remains 2:17:45.

With a final time of 2:05:54, Evans Chebet was the overall winner and was one of five Kenyan runners to be among the men’s top 10 ranking. The sixth-placed Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the current men’s marathon world record holder, was in the Boston Marathon field for the first time and had been favored to win. Thirty thousand runners were registered overall. In addition to Obiri, two other female elite athletes representing Kenya — Angela Tanui and the reigning world record holder Gotytom Gebreslase — finished seventh and 10th, respectively, Monday.

Salpeter sported red shorts, a white tank, white armwarmers and sneakers from her sponsor Nike Monday. She also represented her brand of choice Saturday, by wearing a blue Nike jacket, black tapered track pants and pale pink Nike sneakers. Asked about the idea that athletes need to be brands themselves, she said having a sponsor is a relief, allowing her to focus on training. She added that many athletes need to work to afford to compete. The 34-year-old grew up without electricity or running water in West Pokot County in western Kenya.

Despite the fact that nearly 26 percent of Kenya’s population lives on $2.15 a day, Salpeter said, “People in Kenya are less stressed and happier. However you choose to live is how your life is.”

As athetically dressed people of all ages darted around, asked for views on American style, Salpeter just smiled. “It is nice. It is good. It is not for me to judge.”

Fans lined up Saturday for photos near an Adidas outpost. Photo by WWD

In addition to Adidas, other brands like New Balance, Brooks, Under Armour, Tracksmith, Hoka and Nike tapped into the event and more hosted special events and shoppable experiences in the area over the weekend. Steps from the finish line, first-time Boston Marathon retail sponsor Dick’s Sporting Goods hung a “Running Boston Changes You” mural on its yet-to-open 118,000-square-foot store. This year’s event is expected to be a $100 million boost to the local economy, thanks partially to each runner bringing three fans on average, according to Meet Boston. Some spectators may have mistaken the blue and yellow flags hanging from churches as symbols of solidarity for Ukraine, New England-ers and beyond recognize the color combination for its “Boston Strong” affiliation — a slogan that was created in response to the 2013 bombing.