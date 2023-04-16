Boston Marathon Contender Lonah Salpeter Is In It to Win It

As Boston Marathon-ers, race officaials and friends swirled around the Boston Marathon Fan Fest Saturday afternoon, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter stood quietly soaking it all in.

Among the leading elite women in what is a stacked field, the Israeli-Kenyan pro said, “I have always wanted to come to Boston to experience this because it’s the oldest marathon in the world.”

Monday’s 127th running will mark two anniversaries: the 50th one since women first competed and the 10th since two terrorist brothers detonated two bombs near the finish, killing three and injuring scores of others. “For me, this is something special, because it is my first time. It has been my dream. I was looking at the race every time. I said, ‘One day I will be there.’ And today I am here,” said Salpeter.

Last fall the Nike-sponsored Salpeter finished second in the New York City Marathon by a mere seven seconds to Sharon Lokedi of Kenya, who will also be competing Monday. As for her Boston goal, Salpeter said, “I’m hoping to win, yeah.”

This will be her first attempt at Boston, just as last year was her first appearance in the New York City Marathon. Training upward of 102 miles a week, the Kenyan-born Salpeter lives in Israel but trains in Kenya. As for why Kenya has so many exceptional runners, she attributes that to the altitude and the atmosphere. “When you see so many people run, you also want to be like them. So you keep trying and then you try your best.”

Reluctant to predict a finishing time in Boston, an Adidas-sponsored event, Salpeter said she’s heard the course was tough and hilly. She also noted that the women’s race has plenty of contenders — with 16 entrants having run 2:21 or better. Reigning world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia and her countrywoman Amane Beriso are registered. Ditto for three former Boston Marathon champions — American Des Linden, double-champion Kenyan Edna Kiplagat and Ethiopian Atsede Bayisa. Last year’s second and third-place finishers — Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia and Mary Ngugi of Kenya — will also be lining up at the starting line.

Fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the current men’s marathon world record holder, will be at the starting line for the first time in Boston. Thirty thousand runners are registered overall.

Wearing a blue Nike jacket, black tapered track pants and pale pink Nike sneakers, Salpeter represented her sponsor from head-to-toe. Asked about the idea that athletes need to be brands in themselves, she said that having a sponsor is a relief, allowing her to focus on training. She added that many athletes need to work to afford to compete.

Despite the fact that nearly 26 percent of Kenya’s population lives on $2.15 a day, Salpeter said, “People in Kenya are less stressed and happier. However you choose to live is how your life is.”

As athetically dressed people of all ages darted around, asked for views on American style, Salpeter just smiled. “It is nice. It is good. It is not for me to judge.”

In addition to Adidas, other brands like New Balance, Brooks, Under Armour, Tracksmith, Hoka and Nike have tapped into the event and more hosted special events and shoppable experiences in the area. Steps from the finish line, first-time Boston Marathon partner Dick’s Sporting Goods hung a “Running Boston Changes You” mural on its yet-to-open 118,000-square-foot store. This year’s event is expected to be a $100 million boost to the local economy, thanks partially to each of the runners bringing three fans on average, according to Meet Boston. Some spectators may have mistaken the blue and yellow flags hanging from churches as symbols of solidarity for Ukraine, New England-ers and beyond recognize the color combination for its “Boston Strong” affiliation — a slogan that was created in response to the 2013 bombing.