HOME SWEET HOME: Bottega Veneta has purchased its Milanese headquarters.

Ten years after moving to Via Privata Ercole Marelli — in the city’s southern area — the fashion brand has bought the two buildings housing its offices, design team and ready-to-wear atelier, for a total area of 161,460 square feet. The company didn’t disclose financial details of the transaction.

During the last decade, Bottega Veneta, which is controlled by Kering, implemented sustainable projects in the buildings. In 2011, the brand obtained a carbon neutral certification ensuring that CO2 emissions from non-renewable sources are limited and offset through the purchase of “green credits” to secure the complete neutralization of emissions.

In 2014, the company added a 25,833-square-foot green area dubbed Eco-Food garden to the site. Featuring recyclable and reusable materials and a minimally invasive lighting system as well as reusing rainwater for the irrigation system, the area provides a relaxation space for the brand’s employees and supplies the company canteen with fresh vegetables and herbs.

Social initiatives also include laundry, tailoring and shoe repair services as well as a corporate butler available for all employees in the buildings twice a week. An evening shuttle for late nights at the office and a carpooling service are additionally offered by the company, which has recently introduced smart-working solutions, too.