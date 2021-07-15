IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Bottega Veneta, which has gone dark across most social media platforms, is launching a WeChat mini-program pop-up store for Qixi, China’s very own traditional Valentine’s Day, which will land on Aug. 14.

While Qixi has been a hot battleground among brands for many years, this is Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee’s first Qixi initiative.

The WeChat store features a landing page with an animation of the Bottega Veneta logo in fuchsia being inflated. It follows the same concept of the brand’s Beijing Sanlitun pop-up “The Inflatable Store,” which was opened last week, and featured triangle balloons and silver display counters pumped with air.

The WeChat store saw the brand’s global debut of the mini Jodie shearling bag, which comes in teddy, lollipop and mystic colorways. The pop-up also offers a range of women’s handbags and shoes.

