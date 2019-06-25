LEATHER HOUSE: Bottega Veneta’s handcrafted intrecciato bags in woven leather will soon have a larger home.

The Kering-owned luxury house said this week it will expand its Veneto-based Manifattura Veneta Pelletterie manufacturing company by adding a third premise. Financial details on the investment were not provided.

The new 64,583-square-foot unit located in Povolaro di Dueville, near Vicenza, will be home to around 200 employees by the end of 2020, when the premise is expected to bow. The company said it pledges to hire 100 workers following the completion of the site, where it will also host training programs, as part of its Scuola dei Maestri Pellettieri di Bottega Veneta, or Bottega Veneta’s Leather Goods Masters School.

Bottega Veneta said in a statement the move reflects “its journey towards internalization to maintain a standard of excellence and allow for the flexibility to quickly respond to creative requests.”

Formed as a joint venture in May 2011, Manifattura Veneta Pelletterie is today fully controlled by the label. The manufacturing company currently counts two complexes located in Altavilla Vicentina and Malo, both near Vicenza. According to the brand, the plants account for the production of more than 50 percent of the label’s leather goods, such as bags, shoes, belts, and small accessories.

Around 20 supply chain partners, including off-site laboratories employing 380 workers, are also part of the manufacturing company.