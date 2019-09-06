This summer gave way to a changing of the guards in modern minimalism, as the popularity of Daniel Lee’s new Bottega Veneta seemed to overtake a mourning for Phoebe Philo’s tenure at Celine.

Lee’s first collection for Bottega began hitting stores in May. Shoes from his inaugural collections became ‘It’ products on social media and quickly sold out — spawning an Instagram fan account, @NewBottega, its name nodding to the popular Philo-Celine memorial account, @OldCeline.

The @NewBottega feed was started by Polimoda student Laura Rossi in late-February, just as @OldCeline’s activity began to peter out, with posts stopping in April.

Now with over 68,000 followers, @NewBottega was only the first sign that Bottega Veneta, which is owned by Kering, is gaining a bit of a hip quotient under Lee’s tutelage. This week the brand will conduct its first “drop,” tapping a style of commerce popularized by the streetwear industry.

On Sunday, Bottega Veneta’s New York City flagship will begin selling a large shipment of shoe styles that are more or less sold out across the U.S. Its stretch pump and stretch sandal styles will again become available in black and white, respectively.

Bottega said that the store, located at 740 Madison Avenue, will close for 30 minutes before the start of the shoes’ 4 p.m. release and that long lines are expected. Shoes will be available on a first come, first served basis.