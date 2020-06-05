BLAZING A TRAIL: The former design director of Calvin Klein 205W39NYC under Raf Simons, Matthieu Blazy, has joined Bottega Veneta, WWD has learned.

According to sources, he quietly started in a senior design role several weeks ago, reporting to Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee.

Bottega Veneta declined to comment on the appointment.

Blazy spent two years and seven months at Calvin Klein working on men’s and women’s collections and was part of the inner circle that Simons brought with him to New York. That circle also included Pieter Mulier, Simons’ longtime number two who carried the title of creative director at Calvin Klein and joined Simons for runway bows.

Before Calvin Klein, Blazy worked in the studio of Celine under then-creative director Phoebe Philo, and for four years at Maison Margiela, ultimately responsible for its couture line, dubbed Artisanal.

Since joining as creative director of the Italian fashion house in July 2018, Lee has made Bottega one of the hottest brands in fashion with his squishy pouch bags and sturdy tote bags and mules in woven leather.