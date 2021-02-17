NOW YOU SEE IT: More than a month after Bottega Veneta’s Instagram account mysteriously disappeared without a trace, parent company Kering on Wednesday offered the first insight into the brand’s social media strategy.

Speaking after the French luxury group reported fourth-quarter results, Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault indicated that Bottega’s strategy was not dissimilar to that of its stablemate Balenciaga, which since 2018 has posted what appear to be user-generated images without captions on its Instagram account.

Unlike Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta abruptly deleted its Instagram account, which had 2.5 million followers. In its place now are myriad fan sites and pages, such as @newbottega, which are not affiliated with the brand — or are they?

“Regarding its digital communication strategy, it’s not disappearing from social networks — it’s merely using them differently. Bottega has decided, in line with its positioning, to lean much more on its ambassadors and fans by giving them the material they need to talk about the brand through various social networks, by letting them speak for the brand rather than doing it itself,” Pinault said.

He underlined that each house at Kering, whose brands also include Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, has its own strategy. “In order to be very complementary, we don’t want to replicate the same thing at every brand. Bottega has had a very specific positioning for years, which is now being reinforced,” he noted.

Pinault pointed to the brand’s unconventional spring 2021 outing. The show started life as a small physical presentation at London’s Sadler’s Wells, and was turned into a film and an accompanying book by Rosemarie Trockel, the German conceptual artist. Both were released in December.

At the time Daniel Lee, Bottega’s creative director, talked about reaffirming the brand’s codes “with a human touch.” Pinault said the change in social media strategy appeared to be paying off.

“I have to say that after a month and a half, it’s pretty convincing in terms of Bottega Veneta’s visibility, and we are monitoring it quite precisely,” he said.

