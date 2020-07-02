NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU DON’T: Bottega Veneta has long been a no-logo brand and this understated position is spun into a new intriguing approach to retailing. The Italian brand, controlled by Kering, is introducing The Invisible Store, a new pop-up concept at Plaza 66 in Shanghai and standing July 1 to 19.

Foregoing loud branding, the almost invisible installation reflects the surrounding with a facade that goes almost entirely unseen, camouflaged by the reflections of logoed windows and signs inside the luxury mall’s atrium. The optical illusion is also an element inside the store, with reflective surfaces toying with light and space.

Chief executive officer Bartolomeo Rongone, who goes by the first name Leo, said China “is one of the most important markets for Bottega Veneta. Now more than ever we want to show our commitment to the country and we are excited to finally offer some distraction to our local clients in this exceptional moment.”

The company counts 44 directly operated stores in China.

The Invisible Store, continued Rongone, “embodies Bottega’s core values of subtlety, discretion, joy and sensuality. It celebrates the arrival of our new pre-fall collection and will inspire both existing and new audiences through an immersive journey into the world of Bottega Veneta under Daniel Lee.”

Rongone joined Bottega Veneta on Sept. 1 last year, succeeding Claus-Dietrich Lahrs. He was previously ceo of Saint Laurent in charge of ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoes, as well as global retail operations and client engagement. He joined Bottega Veneta at a time of rapid change for the brand, which in 2018 hired Daniel Lee as creative director.

Covering more than 1,080 square feet, the pop-up store showcases a selection of pre-fall 2020 collection for both men and women including ready-to-wear, bags, small leather goods, shoes, jewelry and eyewear.

To celebrate the launch of The Invisible Store, Bottega Veneta will host a party on July 3 at Plaza 66.