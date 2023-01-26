Bottega Veneta Reopens Redesigned Dallas Boutique

Bottega Veneta has reopened its 3,350-square-foot boutique in Dallas NorthPark. The shop features men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and leather goods.

The Dallas store was designed and developed around a palette of materials and colors inspired by the Veneto region. The location features handmade Palazzo Morelli terracotta tiles finished with colored glazes, dry set and sealed with a thick coat of resin, meant to give a 17th-century material a contemporary feel.

Door handles are a hand-forged brass, nodding to the handle of the Sardine bag designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy, who took over the role in November 2021 after the departure of Daniel Lee.

Color plays an important role in the store’s design, with Cassina chairs in cob Bottega Veneta leather and plush Merino-wool carpeting. The deep-pile hand-tufted rugs are vegetable-dyed to match colors from Bottega Veneta’s permanent collection.

The shop was closed for four months during construction, though a temporary shopping space was available.

The Italian brand, founded as a collective of artisans in 1966, opened its very first store in New York’s Madison Avenue in 1972, a time when the brand was gaining popularity for its distinctive leather weaving and its tag line, “When your own initials are enough.”