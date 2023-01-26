×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Bottega Veneta Reopens Redesigned Dallas Boutique

The store offers men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and leather goods.

Bottega Venta in Dallas NorthPark.
The redesigned Bottega Veneta shop in Dallas NorthPark. courtesy shot.

Bottega Veneta has reopened its 3,350-square-foot boutique in Dallas NorthPark. The shop features men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and leather goods.

The Dallas store was designed and developed around a palette of materials and colors inspired by the Veneto region. The location features handmade Palazzo Morelli terracotta tiles finished with colored glazes, dry set and sealed with a thick coat of resin, meant to give a 17th-century material a contemporary feel.

Door handles are a hand-forged brass, nodding to the handle of the Sardine bag designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy, who took over the role in November 2021 after the departure of Daniel Lee.

Color plays an important role in the store’s design, with Cassina chairs in cob Bottega Veneta leather and plush Merino-wool carpeting. The deep-pile hand-tufted rugs are vegetable-dyed to match colors from Bottega Veneta’s permanent collection.

The shop was closed for four months during construction, though a temporary shopping space was available.

The Italian brand, founded as a collective of artisans in 1966, opened its very first store in New York’s Madison Avenue in 1972, a time when the brand was gaining popularity for its distinctive leather weaving and its tag line, “When your own initials are enough.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Hot Summer Bags

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bottega Veneta Opens Redesigned Shop in Dallas NorthPark

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad