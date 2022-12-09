Bottega Veneta Partners With Vermont Woodworker, Brooklyn Ceramicist, More for Holidays

This holiday season, Bottega Veneta is sharing its platform with 14 small scale artisanal makers around the world, including a Vermont woodworker, a Brooklyn ceramicist and a Shanghai pasta-maker, all in the name of promoting Italian craftsmanship.

The Italian word “bottega” translates in English to workshop, and as one of the more visible bottegas, the global luxury brand decided to launch the campaign to spotlight smaller makers last year. The first iteration featured bottegas exclusively from Italy, while this year’s expanded further afield.

On the Bottega Veneta website, in its advertising and store windows, including at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, the campaign features a Rockledge Farm Woodworks’ ice cream scoop, made at the family- owned farm in Reading, Vermont, that’s been making kitchen tools and utensils, furniture and custom pieces since the 1930s.

Also featured are playful and colorful ceramic bowls by Franca NYC, a manufacturer based in Brooklyn, New York, and founded by Jasmin de la Guardia and Sierra Yip-Bannicq, who strive to bring “lingua franca” or common language to each of their pieces.

Other items include a marbled book by book binder Ateliergk Firenze in Florence and a Je&Jo Pasta kit from the Shanghai pasta-maker run by the second generation Yu family, whose parents own the Casa Mia Italian restaurant in the city.

The full selection of giftable items can be seen and linked to on the Bottega Veneta website.