NO SHOW: Bottega Veneta will skip the catwalk in September.

The Italian luxury company under the Kering umbrella won’t host a runway show to present its spring 2019 collection, the first designed by creative director Daniel Lee, who was tapped by the brand last June.

According to Bottega Veneta, Lee, who succeeded former creative director Tomas Maier, will make his runway debut in Milan in February. Maier had held the position for 17 years.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Lee, 32, was most recently director of ready-to-wear at Céline, owned by rival French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. This follows earlier stints at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

Bottega Veneta, which will present its spring 2019 collection to buyers at its Milanese showroom, won’t be the only big name to skip Milan Fashion Week in September. Power fashion house Gucci will decamp from Milan for one season to unveil its spring 2019 collection in Paris on Sept. 24.