GETTING DRESS WITH BOTTEGA: Even if Bottega Veneta decided to forgo Milan Digital Fashion Week, which closed on July 17, the brand’s creative director Daniel Lee created a short movie in collaboration with photographer and filmmaker Tyrone Lebon.

Titled “Bottega Veneta: Men,” the mini film, which was released on Thursday on Bottega Veneta’s web site, as well as on the digital streaming platform Mubi, explores the concept of masculinity through different creative voices.

In particular, while talking about their relationship with clothes, a range of artists of different ages and nationalities were filmed in the act of dressing. The cast includes actor Barry Keoghan, director Dick Jewell, musicians Neneh Cherry and Tricky, as well as ballet dancer Roberto Bolle.

While the video wanted to offer a peculiar take on the brand’s men’s creative ecosystem, Bottega Veneta will unveil its men’s and women’s spring 2020 collections in September. According to the company, the format has still to be defined.

Lee joined Bottega Veneta as creative director in July 2018 and in the span of two years has succeeded in making the Italian luxury brand one of the hottest labels on the market by designing squishy pouch bags, sturdy totes and mules in woven leather.