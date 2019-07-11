The summer’s hottest trend isn’t from the runway, rather it involves a bottle cap.

Alexander Wang is the latest to get in on the viral “Bottle Cap Challenge” where people post videos of themselves opening bottle caps in inventive ways, usually by kicking it open. Wang has taken the challenge to the next step, posting a video of himself on a boat in Croatia opening a bottle cap thanks to his dramatic, 360-degree hair flip.

The designer joins a long list of models and celebrities who have gotten in on the viral trend, including Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Lizzo and more. Kendall Jenner, for one, set the Internet into a frenzy with her version, which had her kick open a bottle cap while riding a jet ski.

Read on to see more celebrities and models get in on the bottle cap challenge.

1. Hailey Bieber

2. Justin Bieber

3. John Mayer

4. Mariah Carey

5. Lizzo

6. Phoebe Tonkin

7. Diplo

8. Ryan Seacrest

