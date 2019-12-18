WELCOME BACK: Bouchra Jarrar, the Paris-based designer known for her streamlined, elegant sportswear, is returning to the Paris couture schedule.

The designer, who launched her namesake house in 2010, had been absent from the official schedule since 2016, coinciding with her nomination as creative director of Lanvin, succeeding Alber Elbaz. She designed for Lanvin from March 2016 to July 2017.

Jarrar will be showing her spring 2020 collection for her own brand on Jan. 22, according to the provisional spring 2020 couture schedule issued by the French couture federation on Wednesday.

Jarrar launched her signature house after 15 years of behind-the-scenes toil, most notably as studio director at Nicolas Ghesquière’s Balenciaga and head of couture design for Christian Lacroix. She earned the official haute couture appellation in 2013.

Designer Julie de Libran, the former creative director of Sonia Rykiel who launched her couture line last season, is also a new addition to the official schedule. De Libran will be showing her second collection under her namesake brand on Jan. 22, as a guest member.

Indian designer Rahul Mishra as well as Cameroon-based couturier Imane Ayassi also join the official couture schedule as guest members, showing their collections on Jan. 23.

Paris couture week will run Jan. 20 to 23.