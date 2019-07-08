Boy Meets Girl is expanding into the home category in time for back-to school.

The contemporary ath-leisure brand is launching a home collection, that includes decor and throw pillows, throw blankets and totes available online at Bed Bath & Beyond, beginning in August. It is also being sold on target.com — as of July 7 — and in selected Target stores on July 14.

The brand will now offer its iconic boy and girl silhouette logo on decor and throw pillows, throw blankets and totes. Pillows retail between $19.99 and $24.99; throw blankets are $24.99, and totes are $14.99. Some of the items have sayings such as “Confidence & Courage Never Go Out of Style,” “Limitless,” and ”Never Look Back.”

Stacy Igel, founder and creative director of Boy Meets Girl, said, “I wanted to expand into the home category as I felt it was a natural extension of our brand. I have been a statement brand from the beginning of my career and given the state of our climate I felt it was time now to share our messaging in homes and have conversations happen through these products whether that be in their apartment, dorm room, etc. so the consumer could come together.

“I never said I can create change, but I have always said I could strike a conversation to get closer to it,” she added.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the National School Climate Center’s BullyBust Program. The partnership created the hashtag #BMGLiveOutLoud. Starting July 1, the #BMGLiveOutLoud campaign started rolling out on social media to raise awareness of bully tolerance.