Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists on NFT Collection

Boy Meets Girl, the young contemporary ath-leisure brand headed by Stacy Igel, designer and creative director, has partnered with 11 women artists on an NFT collaboration, along with her own artwork.

The six NFTs launched on Boy Meets Girl’s foundation site, foundation.app/@boymeetsgirlusa.

This is a 1/1 limited-edition NFT project. With the sale of these NFTs, starting at 1 ETH, the buyer of the NFT will receive one limited- edition Boy Meets Girl hoodie designed with the artwork. One third of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT goes to each artist and 30 percent of the net proceeds from Boy Meets Girl earnings is being donated to the Chicago Abortion Fund.

Boy Meets Girl x Antares x @Stacieabuhler NFT. Courtesy of Boy Meets Girl

The way the project worked is one artist put their work in the Boy logo and another artist put their work in the Girl logo. “It is the act of collaborating all together and helping amplify the work of others. I have always done that through my brand and beyond thrilled to do this with all these artists,” said Igel, who created her company in 2001.

In addition to Igel, the artists include Ami Ankin, Antares Vargas, Stacie A. Buhler, Bri Romano, Rachel Wilkins, Lori Grace Bailey, Sophie Elgort, Adriana Krawcewicz, Ann Li, Talia Zoref, and Lost Girls Metaverse.

Elgort, the photographer and director, said about her NFT: “I’ve always been fascinated with lips, all the different shapes, and sizes. Each pair with a different story. Inspired by Adriana’s illustration, I went back into my archives and found lips I’ve photographed over the years and cut them out in a collage.”

In the same NFT, Krawcewicz, a Polish-born multidisciplinary fashion NFT artist, whose image appears inside the girl, said, “I love the ethos of Boy Meets Girl which promotes equality and inclusivity; this is very much aligned with the vision of the NFT community and I wanted to show it through my artwork. Since I am a fashion illustrator, I wanted to portray it through diverse women who represent different women and minorities, feeling empowered and beautiful by applying lipstick.”

