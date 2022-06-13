×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists on NFT Collection

For the six different NFTs, one artist put their artwork in the boy logo, and another artist in the girl logo.

Boy Meets Girl X Sophie Elgort
Boy Meets Girl x Sophie Elgort x @AdrianaIllustration. Courtesy of Boy Meets Girl

Boy Meets Girl, the young contemporary ath-leisure brand headed by Stacy Igel, designer and creative director, has partnered with 11 women artists on an NFT collaboration, along with her own artwork.

The six NFTs launched on Boy Meets Girl’s foundation site, foundation.app/@boymeetsgirlusa.

This is a 1/1 limited-edition NFT project. With the sale of these NFTs, starting at 1 ETH, the buyer of the NFT will receive one limited- edition Boy Meets Girl hoodie designed with the artwork. One third of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT goes to each artist and 30 percent of the net proceeds from Boy Meets Girl earnings is being donated to the Chicago Abortion Fund.

Boy Meets Girl X Antares x @Stacieabuhler NFT.
Boy Meets Girl x Antares x @Stacieabuhler NFT. Courtesy of Boy Meets Girl

The way the project worked is one artist put their work in the Boy logo and another artist put their work in the Girl logo. “It is the act of collaborating all together and helping amplify the work of others. I have always done that through my brand and beyond thrilled to do this with all these artists,” said Igel, who created her company in 2001.

Related Galleries

In addition to Igel, the artists include Ami Ankin, Antares Vargas, Stacie A. Buhler, Bri Romano, Rachel Wilkins, Lori Grace Bailey, Sophie Elgort, Adriana Krawcewicz, Ann Li, Talia Zoref, and Lost Girls Metaverse.

Elgort, the photographer and director, said about her NFT: “I’ve always been fascinated with lips, all the different shapes, and sizes. Each pair with a different story. Inspired by Adriana’s illustration, I went back into my archives and found lips I’ve photographed over the years and cut them out in a collage.”

In the same NFT, Krawcewicz, a Polish-born multidisciplinary fashion NFT artist, whose image appears inside the girl, said, “I love the ethos of Boy Meets Girl which promotes equality and inclusivity; this is very much aligned with the vision of the NFT community and I wanted to show it through my artwork. Since I am a fashion illustrator, I wanted to portray it through diverse women who represent different women and minorities, feeling empowered and beautiful by applying lipstick.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

Boy Meets Girl Seeks to #StopHate with Back-to-school Collaboration

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates on Hoodies and T-shirts to Combat Racism

Boy Meets Girl Teams With Lebanese Artist to Design #ForBeirut Ts

Boy Meets Girl Designs Limited-Edition T-shirt With Cool Effect for Earth Day

 

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Hot Summer Bags

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates With Artists

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad