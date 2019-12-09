Boy Meets Girl has teamed with Care Bears for a limited-edition sustainable kids’ collection featuring the signature Boy Meets Girl logo and the Care Bears. The collection will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue starting Dec. 14.

The 10-piece collection includes bodysuits, hoodies, sweatpants, Ts and pajama sets made from 100 percent organic materials, including cotton jersey, cotton fleece and cotton 1 x 1 rib.

The line retails from $39 to $58, and will be sold at Saks stores in New York and Houston and online at saks.com.

Stacy Igel, founder of Boy Meets Girl, said after a successful unisex adult Care Bears collaboration launched in Paris with Colette over Valentines Day 2017, she was excited to launch this new Care Bears x Boy Meets Girl sustainable kids’ collection.

Dayna Ziegler, vice president, divisional merchandise manager at Saks, said, “Our customers look to us to discover unique merchandise as well as experiences they can’t find anywhere else.”

The collaboration will be celebrated at the Saks flagship in New York on Saturday Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. during which time there will be a meet and greet with Igel, as well as Care Bear characters and other activations.