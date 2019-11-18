Barneys New York shoppers may have been shut out from using the money accumulated on their gift cards after Nov. 7, but Boyds is doing what it can to help.

The upscale Philadelphia-based specialty store has agreed to give the first 250 customers with Barneys gift cards to come through its doors a $250 in-store credit to shop at Boyds.

“There are probably local people who have outstanding gift cards left from Barneys’ store in Philadelphia,” said Kent Gushner, president and third-generation owner of Boyds. Barneys operated a store on Walnut Street in Philadelphia, which closed this summer following its bankruptcy filing. “People from New York, New Jersey and farther away may come, although I don’t know if people will want to travel all the way to Philadelphia for $250.

“We are taking a loss,” he added. “It won’t put us out of business. It’s something that we felt we had to do. Barneys was a part of people’s lives and touched the lives of so many people in so many different ways. The way it ended left people feeling exposed.”

As a result, he felt compelled to do something. “My grandfather, Boyds’ founder, was friends with Barney Pressman and I have fond memories of our family gatherings as a little kid. My father and I always looked to Barneys for inspiration as the gold standard in luxury retail, so I do feel a sense of personal loss. Without question, we’ll miss Barneys, too,” he said.

Boyds’ offer, which was made public on Saturday, is valid until Dec. 10. Gushner said he didn’t know how many customers had taken the store up on its offer as of Monday.

Boyds has been a Philadelphia institution since Alexander, Albert and Ben Gushner opened a men’s clothing store in Center City in 1938. The store recently completed a $10 million renovation project and opened a beauty department.