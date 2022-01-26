Boys Lie Teams Up With Ariel Tejada for Second Fashion Collaboration

Boys Lie is embarking on its second collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Tejada, known online as Makeup by Ariel and best known for working with Kylie Jenner, is teaming up with the loungewear brand for his first fashion collaboration: an 11-piece capsule collection that leverages his work as a makeup artist and merges it with Boys Lie’s ethos of empowerment and authenticity.

“It’s my most exciting collaboration aside from anything obviously makeup-related that I’m able to do because it allowed me to really home into my creativity at such a different level,” Tejada explained. “It allowed me to express myself in a way that doesn’t have to be verbal or through makeup. It was through clothing.”

This is Boys Lie’s second collaboration after teaming with Forbes in July. Brand founders Tori Robinson and Leah O’Malley said that the collaboration with Tejada was different because the makeup artist was more involved in the design process and initially reached out to them to embark on the project.

“[Tejada] has been a fan for a really long time and he’s really supportive,” O’Malley said. “He’s already such a creative person in general, so he was throwing around so many ideas from the start on where to go and what he wanted. The whole process in general was really unique and a fun way to collaborate with somebody who is in a different type of creative industry.”

The collection offers cropped sweaters, sweatpants, jackets, long-sleeved shirts and tank tops in a neutral color palette of pastel blue and pink, as well as white, beige and brown. The pieces are designed with a soft fleece with jersey lining, a Sherpa material or a crepe weave fabric. They are also designed with the Boys Lie logo and incorporate the inspirational quotes the brand has long included on its pieces.

For Tejada, O’Malley and Robinson, it was important to make the collection inclusive. The piece includes both masculine and feminine pieces that reflect Tejada’s personal style.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been the odd one because growing up I didn’t have a lot of friends that were accepting of my vibe,” Tejada explained. “I was always the really different one that wore crop tops and I was the guy that wasn’t accepted in a certain room because that wasn’t the vibe. Being able to create a line that has a mix of both femininity and masculinity that embraces just clothing being beautiful on a body is my whole vibe and aesthetic.”

Tejada said that his favorite piece in the collection changes with his mood. He stated he is drawn to the corseted hoodie when he’s leaning into his feminine side, and also loves the Sherpa jacket when he wants to “add that little bit of edge to my clothing.”

Robinson and O’Malley also chose the Sherpa jacket as their favorite, stating that the piece was a last-minute addition to the collection after Tejada suggested they take the material from a baseball cap they previously made and use it for the jacket.

“This collection has a huge Ariel presence that still holds the traditional Boys Lie values,” O’Malley said. “It’s really important to us as a brand to make sure that we break boundaries, too. We want to make sure everyone feels confident and sexy in what they wear.”

Tejada stated he leveraged his experience as a makeup artist for the collection by focusing on the color palette and paying close attention to the details.

“I have a really keen eye for detail and I’m very specific on formality and colors,” he said. “As a makeup artist, there are so many things that I see that most people probably don’t. I’m really attentive to small details of how things fit on the body and those are things I naturally think about when doing makeup, like how to create a shape, or sculpt. It’s something I carried on through clothing.”

The collaboration comes at a time of expansion for the loungewear brand. The brand is expanding its relationship with Urban Outfitters, entering all of its U.S. stores by March 1. Boys Lie is also working on another collaboration it will reveal later in the year.

The Boys Lie x Makeup by Ariel is available on the brand’s website now and ranges in price from $50 to $350.

