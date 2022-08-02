×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Brad Pitt Goes Casual in Green Suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

The Oscar-winning actor continued his casual fashion streak with his latest red carpet appearance.

Brad Pitt at the Los Angeles
Joey King arrives at the Los
Aaron Taylor Johnson arrives at the
Bryan Tyree Henry arrives at the
Zazie Beetz arrives at the Los
Brad Pitt is making an impression on the red carpet for another casual fashion moment.

The Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of his new action film, “Bullet Train,” Monday night in Los Angeles wearing a bright green, casual linen suit paired with a light blue shirt and yellow sneakers.

He attended the premiere with costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry.

Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, director David Leitch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, director David Leitch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” held at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1. Michael Buckner for Variety

This is the latest red carpet appearance Pitt has made for the film. In the last two weeks, Pitt has participated in the “Bullet Train” press tour, where he’s made several appearances in Europe wearing casual looks.

His most standout red carpet look came at the film’s Berlin premiere, where the actor attended wearing a Haans Nicholas Mott loose-fitting, brown linen jacket over a dusty pink shirt paired with a matching brown linen skirt. He gave the look an edgy touch with combat boots and silver jewelry.

He wore other casual looks such as a gray-blue suit jacket over sporty trousers at the “Bullet Train” Paris screening and a summery peach-colored suit jacket with matching trousers and a dark orange skirt at the Paris photo call.

Pitt’s casual style streak is a stark contrast from the actor’s go-to classic style. During the 2020 awards season, where he won the Oscar for his role in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” Pitt wore an array of classic black tuxedos from Brioni.

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” held at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1. Michael Buckner for Variety

