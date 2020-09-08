BRIONI CLUB: Brad Pitt is back in his role as Brioni brand ambassador.

The American actor and producer fronts the brand’s fall 2020 “Tailoring Legends” advertising campaign, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson, the black-and-white images portray Pitt in his personal and laid-back interpretation of the Brioni style, wearing pieces including the label’s Virgilio suit and Travel jacket inspired by archival items of the Rome-based men’s wear company.

The campaign bowed Tuesday in business newspapers and supplements, digital media outlets as well as outdoor and airport billboards in selected cities worldwide.

This is the second campaign the actor has fronted for Brioni, after the spring 2020 ads debuted earlier this year. At the time, commenting on the black-and-white images also lensed by Jansson, Pitt said he has “always admired Brioni’s elegant and timeless designs” and underscored how “the brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence.”

The “Tailoring Legends” campaign with Pitt marks Brioni’s 75th-anniversary celebrations. Pitt succeeds fellow Hollywood legends Pierce Brosnan, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson in the ambassador’s role.

Yet Brioni’s tie-up with Pitt dates back to before he was announced as an ambassador of the fashion house in November as the actor often appeared on the red carpet sporting the brand’s tailoring. For instance, Pitt wore Brioni black bespoke tuxedos both at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival last year, where he presented Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and James Grey’s “Ad Astra,” respectively.

Most recently Pitt wore Brioni as he accepted the Academy Award and Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his role as aging stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

In addition to tapping Pitt as ambassador, Brioni kicked off the year celebrating its anniversary by decamping from Milan to Florence to unveil its fall 2020 collection during Pitti Uomo in January. Shining a spotlight on the label’s tailoring heritage, the event marked a return to the Tuscan city for the company, which staged what’s billed as the first men’s runway show at Palazzo Pitti in 1952, casting a store manager of the brand’s boutique in Rome as a model on the runway.

Kering, then called PPR, acquired Brioni in 2011 from the descendants of the company’s founders, Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini.