×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Brands Need a Cultural Transformation, and Collabs Aren’t the Cure-All

Fashion

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Black Velvet

Business

Giorgio Armani Group 2021 Sales Surpass 2B Euro Mark One Year Ahead of Plans

Brad Pitt Makes a Bold Style Statement in Linen Skirt at ‘Bullet Train’ Berlin Premiere

The Oscar-winning actor stepped away from his classic style for a bold fashion moment.

Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train"
Zazie Beetz, Joey King and Brad
Joey King attends the "Bullet Train"
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: German-US
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: British
View ALL 8 Photos

Brad Pitt made a bold fashion statement at his latest red carpet appearance.

The Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of his film “Bullet Train” Tuesday in Berlin wearing a loose-fitting brown linen jacket over a dusty rose-colored linen shirt, paired with a matching brown linen knee-length skirt. The actor paired the look with combat boots and silver jewelry.

The actor was joined on the red carpet by costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and others.

Zazie Beetz, Joey King and Brad Pitt wears skirt attend the "Bullet Train" premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)
Zazie Beetz, Joey King and Brad Pitt attend the “Bullet Train” premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19 in Berlin. WireImage

Pitt has been on a casual style streak while promoting “Bullet Train.” Earlier this week, he attended the film’s screening in Paris wearing a gray-blue casual suit jacket over sporty trousers and a blue shirt. He paired the look with Adidas Superstar sneakers. At the film’s photo call in Paris earlier that day, Pitt went with a summery look, wearing a peach-colored casual suit jacket and matching trousers over a dark orange shirt.

The actor’s casual style streak is in stark contrast to Pitt’s go-to classic style. Pitt has become known for his elegant, classic Brioni tuxedos, especially during the 2020 awards season where he picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” Prior to the 2020 awards season, Brioni tapped Pitt as a brand ambassador, and the actor later fronted a campaign for the Italian menswear label.

Brad Pitt wears skirt attends the "Bullet Train" premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)
Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19 in Berlin. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage) WireImage

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt, Joey King and More at the “Bullet Train” Berlin Film Premiere

Brad Pitt Goes Bold in Linen

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad