Fashion Group International has lined up some leading designers to participate in next month’s virtual Rising Star awards.

Slated for Dec. 17 at 4 p.m., the hour-long event will celebrate on-the-move creatives in a host of different categories. Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo will be onboard with pre-taped cameo appearances, as will Donna Karan, Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, John Demsey and Pat Cleveland. For the first time in its history, the Rising Star awards will be held virtually, due to the coronavirus crisis.

FGI members and/or groups of 10 or 20 people can join in on the festivities for $90 a person. Nonmembers can partake for $120. FGI will match each ticket that is purchased by donating a viewing ticket to a fashion student in New York, or a school in one of the organization’s regions. Enhancing FGI’s digital reach and attracting a wider audience has been a priority for the New York-based group’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz.

Other designers will be involved with the program as presenters. This year’s winners will appear live on the broadcast to accept their awards.

Anna Sui will be doling out the Womenswear prize and Oscar de la Renta’s and Monse’s creative duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will be presenting the honor for Menswear.

Rick Owens and Michele Lamy will do the honors for the All Gender Product award. Rebecca Minkoff plans to do the same for the Home Product Innovation category.

For the Beauty Entrepreneur competition, Misa Hylton will reveal the winner. Model Veronica Webb will award the accolades for Accessories, Scarves/Fashion Jewelry. The other Accessories award — for Handbags/Footwear — will be revealed by Edmundo Castillo.

Jess Pels has agreed to present the New Retail Concept. Hilldun Corporation’s Gary Wassner will hand over the Hilldun Business Innovation award, while Frédéric Fekkai will honor the winner of the Fekkai Sustainability award.

The upcoming event has sponsor support from Hilldun, Hearst Magazines, Diesel and Fekkai.