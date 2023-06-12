Brandon Maxwell Opens First Store

Brandon Maxwell is opening his very first store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During a resort collection preview, the New York luxury designer said he’s focused on growing his namesake brand, and that since launching his label, he’s had strong business in the Middle East. The flagship soft-launched in May, with plans for a grand opening event in the fall.

“I am honored to partner with the Alyasra family to begin our retail expansion strategy throughout the Middle East region. The Alyasra family values align with our core brand tenants and we share their enthusiasm for bringing fashion and innovation to the world through this region,” Maxwell said of his partnership with Alyasra Fashion. “I began working with clients from the Middle East when I launched my first collection. This store is a natural segue as those relationships have been built throughout the years.”

A look inside Brandon Maxwell ’s flagship in Via Riyadh. Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.

“We will continue to expand within the U.S. as we build out our distribution through our wholesale partners, d-to-c [direct-to-consumer] and direct retail,” he added. The brand is planning to open more stores, both domestically and internationally.

Located in the new retail development, Via Riyadh, Maxwell’s flagship sits among the likes of luxury fashion labels Tom Ford, Elie Saab, Zimmermann and more, as well as accessory labels, fine dining and entertainment. A combination of his resort and spring 2023 collections fill the more than 3,000-square-foot space, and will soon receive his pre-fall 2023 deliveries. The store, designed by architect Sr. Duccio Grassi and his team, features a salon and open store design and will additionally offer a selection of fashions exclusively designed and created for the Riyadh customer, alongside Maxwell’s main collections.