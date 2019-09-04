MILAN — The doors of Milan Fashion Week will be open for the highest bidders as some of the industry’s big names have partnered again with the CharityStars web site to auction show tickets.

Users can tender their offer to get access to a range of fashion shows and events. The proceeds of the sales will be destined to a series of charitable foundations, picked by each of the fashion labels.

Auctions on the web sites include tickets to Versace, Emporio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Missoni and GCDS shows, among others.

Alberta Ferretti’s offer of two tickets for its show on Sept. 18 has raised 1,600 euros so far. Bids for Versace’s and Moschino’s shows have both reached 1,400 euros while Salvatore Ferragamo’s offer raised 600 euros on the web site.

All these brands decided to support the “Made in Carcere” project that produces and sells items manufactured by female inmates, offering them a work and social reintegration opportunity.

Italy’s fashion chamber also partnered with the platform to offer four seats to the upcoming Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sept. 22. Proceeds of the auction will help the association’s CNMI Fashion Trust non-profit initiative that aims to endorse emerging designers through financial support and tutoring and mentoring programs.

This initiative has also been picked by Missoni, whose offer of two front-row seats at its show has raised 5,000 euros so far, and by Emilio Pucci, whose package of two tickets to its presentation and a meet-and-greet with the Florentine brand’s image director Laudomia Pucci has reached the sum of 2,000 euros.

This is not the first time Italian brands collaborate with CharityStars, but this season they will be joined by fellow fashion houses showing in London and Paris.

In particular, highest bidders can attend the Victoria Beckham, JW Anderson and Christopher Kane’s shows in London by supporting Project:Now, a program of Always in the Club Foundation that stresses the urgency in executing public and private partnerships, scholarships, mentorship and arts training to increase literacy, college acceptance rates, and entrepreneurial pursuits in underserved communities.

Bids for tickets to attend the Valentino, Off-White and Maison Margiela shows in Paris will open during Milan Fashion Week. The associations picked by these labels are The Children for Peace, which aims to improve life conditions of children and families in disadvantaged areas of the world, CISOM Milano, which offers assistance to homeless people in Milan and Only the Brave Foundation founded by Renzo Rosso.