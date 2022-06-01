How Brands Are Celebrating Pride Month 2022

As June marks Pride Month, a number of brands are planning charitable initiatives and capsule collection releases to celebrate and support the LGBTQ community.

Ugg, for one, is partnering with The Trevor Project (the world’s largest nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among the LGBTQ community) to make a $125,000 donation, as well as release a limited capsule of signature pieces with Pride-inspired detailing. Popular cosmetics company Morphe is also collaborating with The Trevor Project to create a makeup collection, with vibrant shades inspired by the Pride flag.

Meanwhile, Saks and Ralph Lauren are highlighting the work and stories of notables in the LGBTQ community with their Pride campaigns and on their respective social media channels throughout the month of June.

Here, WWD looks at how some brands are celebrating Pride Month. Scroll on for more.

Fabletics

Popular athleticwear company Fabletics is creating a 12-piece capsule collection in partnership with GLAAD — an organization devoted to fighting discrimination against the LGBTQ community in the media — offering genderless styles with prices starting at $16.95 for Fabletics VIP members. The pieces are set in bright colors and geometric prints as a nod to the symbolic Pride flag. Additionally, the brand is making a $25,000 donation to GLAAD.

Ugg is collaborating with The Trevor Project for its “Feel Heard” campaign, which stars advocate and writer Alok, model Chloe Vero, yoga teacher and artist Isa’ah, science teacher and model Sarina Moralez and vintage collectors Robert and Orren.

In addition to donating $125,000 to the nonprofit, Ugg has updated its all-gender Pride Collection featuring rainbow Pride-inspired detailing on its signature slides as well as apparel, including a T-shirt, hoodie, socks and more.

Zadig & Voltaire

A closer look at the white sneaker from the Zadig & Voltaire Pride collection. S. PASADOVIC/Courtesy of Zadig & Voltaire

Zadig & Voltaire is launching a Pride capsule as part of its charitable division, Art is Hope, with 10 percent of the sales being donated to Queer | Art, a nonprofit arts organization serving LGBTQ artists.

The collection includes six pieces: a hoodie, sweatshirt, two T-shirts with the statement “Amour” printed in a rainbow color, a T-shirt with “Amour” in rainbow crystals and a Pride High Flash sneaker.

Saks

Christian Cowan for Saks’ “Show Your Pride” campaign. Courtesy of Saks

Saks launched a Pride campaign called “Show Your Pride,” which celebrates notables from the LGBTQ community and their stories. Additionally, the department store is continuing its support for the community by partnering with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (the official charitable giving organization of the historic landmark site of the 1969 riots that catalyzed the gay rights movement) for the fourth consecutive year, with a cumulative donation of $245,000.

Throughout the month, Saks will be featuring names like singer and drag performer Adore Delano, designer Christian Cowan, actress Dominique Jackson and comedians Jes Tom and Sam Jay on social media, the Saks website, and its editorial hub, The Edit. On its TikTok channel, influencer Emira D’Spain will host a “get ready with me” style video, while Jackson will be featured in a Reels video on Instagram.

Additionally, the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship windows will be transformed to create a deconstructed Pride flag.

Saks Off 5th

A closer look at the Pride capsule collection by Saks Off 5th. Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

To commemorate Pride Month this year, Saks Off 5th is partnering with The Phluid Phoundation, a nonprofit that supports trans-led organizations and homeless queer youth at a grassroots and global level.

Saks Off 5th will also be launching a gender-neutral capsule in partnership with The Phluid Project, with 100 percent of the net proceeds, up to $100,000, from sales being donated to The Phluid Phoundation.

The campaign video highlights the LGBTQ community through dance, spotlighting dancers of various skill sets, like Honey Balencaiga, West Dakota, Luis “Dosu” Carrera, Michelle Dorrance, Mila Jam, Courtney Taylor Key, Adriana Pierce and Harper Watters.

Superga x Baja East

A closer look at the Superga x Baja East Pride collection Courtesy of Superga/Baja East

Superga and Baja East are collaborating on a collection in celebration of Pride Month, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project. The capsule will see Baja East’s spin on some of Superga’s most iconic sneaker styles such as the classic 2750 and 2795.

E.l.f.

E.l.f.’s Pride Big Mood Mascara Jonathon Kambouris/Courtesy of E.l.f.

Cosmetics company E.l.f. created a new iteration of its best-selling Big Mood Mascara in a limited-edition sleek rainbow package, with 100 percent of its sales going to It Gets Better, an Internet-based nonprofit with a mission to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ youth all over the world.

The mascara will be available on E.l.f.’s official e-commerce site and on target.com starting June 1. Additionally, consumers can round up to the nearest dollar with proceeds going to the organization for any other orders made on the site.

Ralph Lauren is continuing its 30+ year commitment to the LGBTQ community with its recent Pride campaign exploring the complex and intersectional history of Pride. In the video, the former editor in chief of Out magazine, Phillip Picardi interviews luminaries like Ariel Nicholson, Keith Boykin and Staceyann Chin as they provide insight on the community, the history of Pride and the New American Dream.

Additionally, Ralph Lauren will merchandise a rainbow assortment of key product categories throughout the month, including rainbow cashmere sweaters, Polo shirts and canvas sneakers. At checkout, Ralph Lauren will encourage customers to donate to the cause. The brand is also partnering with the Stonewall Community Foundation once more, providing a donation to support the LGBTQ community.

Peloton

To commemorate Pride Month, Peloton is highlighting a number of key initiatives to celebrate and support the LGBTQ community. Some of the initiatives include LGBTQ instructor visibility, highlighting a few who identify as LGBTQ, such as Matty Maggiacomo, Jess King, Cody Rigsby and Ross Rayburn.

The company will also launch a gender-neutral Pride apparel collection and dedicate social impact support to global LGBTQ organizations such as GLADT, Ali Forney Center, The 519 and London Friend. Peloton will donate an additional $25,000 to each organization in its local currency.

Throughout the month, the company will also host Pride-themed classes in its workouts and through the Artist Series, which are direct collaborations and partnerships with artists, where the Peloton workouts will feature a soundtrack featuring the tunes of the highlighted artist.

Fossil

A closer look at one of the items from Fossil’s limited-edition Pride capsule. L.ee Setty/Courtesy of Fossil

Fossil launched a limited-edition capsule in celebration of Pride Month, with 100 percent of proceeds from the sales of the collection benefiting The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $100,000. Throughout the month, Fossil will also #TakeAMinute as a brand to highlight members of the LGBTQ community on its social media channels.

Morphe

A closer look at Morphe’s Pride Collection. Courtesy of Morphe

Makeup company Morphe released its limited-edition Morphe Made With Pride collection, which includes two artistry palettes, face and body gems and a colorful eye brush set. All the net proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Trevor Project. To date, Morphe has donated nearly $900,000 to LGBTQ causes, and more than $400,000 to The Trevor Project.

