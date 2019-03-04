Starting Monday, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is teaming with the New York City Department of Sanitation and NYC Economic Development Corp. for a citywide social media campaign titled #WearNext in order to reduce the amount of clothing being dumped in landfills.

An online map created by the NYC Department of Sanitation will guide people to more than 1,100 locations across the city where they can take clothes they no longer wear. Participating stores and other locations across the city will act as drop-off points.

The campaign, which runs through June 12, also encourages consumers to find ways to repair, reuse, resell or swap old clothing, and invites participants to share their stories on social media using the #WearNext hashtag.

Every year, New York City dumps 200 million pounds of clothing in landfills. Globally, 73 percent of the materials used to produce clothing are landfilled or burned at the end of their life, while less than 1 percent of old clothing goes on to be used to make new clothing.

Make Fashion Circular is an initiative of U.K. charity The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and is leading international efforts to establish a circular economy for fashion.

The effort has been initiated by such brands as ASOS, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, H&M, & Other Stories, Reformation and Zara.

The campaign has been supported by global media agency Art Partner, which has produced a series of ads featuring the work of photographer Anthony Cotsifas, which will appear on LinkNYC boards and at bus stops across the city.