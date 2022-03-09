×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel RTW Fall 2022

Business

Marco Gobbetti Touts ‘Enormous Potential’ of Salvatore Ferragamo Brand

Beauty

Beauty Giants, Including L’Oréal and Unilever, Join Russia Boycott

Bratz and Cult Gaia Team for Collection Inspired by Nostalgia and Y2K

The collaboration comes as the doll company and fashion label celebrate their 21st and 10th anniversaries, respectively.

Bratz x Cult Gaia Collection
A closer look at the Bratz and Cult Gaia collection. Courtesy of Cult Gaia

Bratz and Cult Gaia are teaming for a nostalgic capsule collection.

In time for the fashion doll company’s 21st birthday and the label’s 10th anniversary, the two have merged to create a collection inspired by trends from the early 2000s era, available starting Wednesday.

In this collaboration, Cult Gaia’s signature, celebrity-loved Serita dress is reimagined in different colorways and patterns such as snakeskin and mesh bright colors. The collection also introduces body-hugging flares, structured and hardware-embellished cropped tops, embroidered and jeweled chainmail as well as platform, embossed leather mules and booties. It will also carry fun accessories such as bucket hats, purses and jewelry.

Bratz x Cult Gaia Collection
A closer look at the Bratz and Cult Gaia collection. Courtesy of Cult Gaia

“Working on and being exposed to Bratz at a young age laid the foundation for me to not only learn about fashion design and brand-building, but how valuable and important owning your self-expression and creativity is,” Jasmin Larian, founder and creative director of Cult Gaia, told WWD. “Bratz laid the groundwork for my creativity and Cult Gaia made me fly.”

Related Galleries

The collaboration also comes at an opportune time for both brands, as Cult Gaia has emerged as one of the most popular labels for “It” girl dressing and resortwear, while Bratz is experiencing a resurgence of popularity as the fashion world has embraced the comeback of Y2K style and trends.

Bratz x Cult Gaia Collection
A closer look at the Bratz and Cult Gaia collection. Courtesy of Cult Gaia

The doll company has gone viral in the last few months after making animated videos of famous movie clips in Bratz version, such as the cult movie “Jennifer’s Body” starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried.

Earlier this week, the official social media channels for Bratz and Cult Gaia teased the collaboration in short animated videos of Bratz dolls wearing items from the collection.

“Bratz are fearless and self-expressive. When it comes to fashion, it really taught me about the value of details, mix-and-match and day-to-night styling,” Larian said. “These are things I’ve carried through to Cult Gaia.”

Bratz x Cult Gaia Collection
A closer look at the Bratz and Cult Gaia collection. Courtesy of Cult Gaia
Bratz x Cult Gaia Collection
A closer look at the Bratz and Cult Gaia collection. Courtesy of Cult Gaia

READ MORE HERE:

Jasmin Larian Hekmat of Cult Gaia Celebrates 10-year Anniversary in L.A., With Behati Prinsloo, January Jones and More

GCDS and Bratz: A True Passion for Fashion

L.A. Brand Cult Gaia Launches Swimwear With Adriana Degreas

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad