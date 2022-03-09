Bratz and Cult Gaia Team for Collection Inspired by Nostalgia and Y2K

Bratz and Cult Gaia are teaming for a nostalgic capsule collection.

In time for the fashion doll company’s 21st birthday and the label’s 10th anniversary, the two have merged to create a collection inspired by trends from the early 2000s era, available starting Wednesday.

In this collaboration, Cult Gaia’s signature, celebrity-loved Serita dress is reimagined in different colorways and patterns such as snakeskin and mesh bright colors. The collection also introduces body-hugging flares, structured and hardware-embellished cropped tops, embroidered and jeweled chainmail as well as platform, embossed leather mules and booties. It will also carry fun accessories such as bucket hats, purses and jewelry.

“Working on and being exposed to Bratz at a young age laid the foundation for me to not only learn about fashion design and brand-building, but how valuable and important owning your self-expression and creativity is,” Jasmin Larian, founder and creative director of Cult Gaia, told WWD. “Bratz laid the groundwork for my creativity and Cult Gaia made me fly.”

The collaboration also comes at an opportune time for both brands, as Cult Gaia has emerged as one of the most popular labels for “It” girl dressing and resortwear, while Bratz is experiencing a resurgence of popularity as the fashion world has embraced the comeback of Y2K style and trends.

The doll company has gone viral in the last few months after making animated videos of famous movie clips in Bratz version, such as the cult movie “Jennifer’s Body” starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried.

Earlier this week, the official social media channels for Bratz and Cult Gaia teased the collaboration in short animated videos of Bratz dolls wearing items from the collection.

“Bratz are fearless and self-expressive. When it comes to fashion, it really taught me about the value of details, mix-and-match and day-to-night styling,” Larian said. “These are things I’ve carried through to Cult Gaia.”

