NEW AND LARGER DIGS: Brazilian contemporary sportswear brand Uma will open its new doors at 13 Crosby Street, in Manhattan, on Oct. 18.

The location will replace the original store on 381 Bleecker Street. The space, three times larger than the original store, will feature a sleek, contemporary look to complement the luxury lifestyle brand’s offerings.

Founded in 1995 by Raquel and Roberto Davidowicz, the line is a fan favorite of artists and dancers for its ease of movement. The duo said in a statement: “After almost three years on Bleecker Street, we decided to move to 13 Crosby Street as we feel this particular part of SoHo is becoming more interesting every year, with a differentiated assortment of shops, cafes, restaurants and galleries that connect very well with Uma’s lifestyle.”

The women’s wear brand is known for its tailored, minimalist designs. Uma recently partnered with São Paulo Companhia de Dança to create costumes for the dance company.