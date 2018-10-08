WOMEN OF INFLUENCE: Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine was the surprise top scorer at Paris Fashion Week, garnering more than 2 million likes for an Instagram post showing her attending the Off-White show with her soccer star boyfriend Neymar, according to a report by French start-up Heuritech.

The company, which uses artificial intelligence to help the fashion industry detect trends online, analyzed the top 10 brands that earned the most buzz, as well as the top 10 bags seen on Instagram between Sept. 24 and Oct. 2. Using consolidated numbers, it compared the data with New York Fashion Week.

Heuritech said both weeks recorded almost 88,000 brand mentions. While Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label was the most talked about brand in New York, with more than 13,000 mentions, it ranked sixth in Paris, behind Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Saint Laurent, respectively.

“Some brands were exclusive to the cities where they did their shows, like Dior and Balmain in Paris, and Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford in New York. But figures reveal some surprises. Off-White, Gucci or Louis Vuitton had their parades in Paris, but were as much mentioned during both fashion weeks,” the study found.

The company’s visual recognition technology detected 2,350 bags in Paris and about 100 less in New York. Dior’s recently revived Saddle bag was the most popular in Paris, with the brand’s Lady Dior coming in at number three, the J’Adior bag ranking sixth and the Diorama model in ninth position.

Chanel was another winner in the handbag stakes, with its Timeless at number two, Boy at number seven and Gabrielle in eighth position. The Hermès Birkin was the fourth most popular style, and the French luxury brand’s Kelly bag came in fifth. The Louis Vuitton Petite Malle rounded off the list at number 10.

Brazilians ruled in the influencer stakes. A post by actress Marina Ruy Barbosa at the Dior show was the second most popular, with more than 460,000 likes, while blogger Camila Coelho had five posts in the week’s top 10, compared with three for Chiara Ferragni, though the Italian known as The Blonde Salad ranked higher.

Ferragni needn’t fear for her crown. A separate report by Launchmetrics designated hers as the most valuable influencer account, racking up a total of $3.2 million in media impact value, or MIV, and 5.7 million engagements during Paris Fashion Week.

Still riding high on her recent wedding to rapper Fedez, the superinfluencer also claimed the most valuable sponsored post, with a photo of Ferragni wearing polka-dot-patterned black Calzedonia tights amassing $190,000 in MIV and 329,000 likes.

But the top post overall, according to Launchmetrics, went to South Korean singer CL, who generated $346,000 in MIV and 675,000 engagements with a post showing her holding one of Hedi Slimane’s new handbag designs for Celine on the day of his debut show for the French fashion house.