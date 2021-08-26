A Breakdown of Olivia Rodrigo’s Music Video Looks

From girl-next-door to punk princess, Olivia Rodrigo has become an emblem for the resurgence of ’90s and Y2K trends.

On Monday, Rodrigo released her latest music video for her hit song “Brutal,” from her debut album, “Sour.” The clip features the singer wearing hairstyles and outfits as an ode to youth culture in the early 2000s, especially teen angst.

Like her other videos, Rodrigo has paid tribute to plenty of other singers who have influenced her music — including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lorde and Paramore — and to iconic pop culture references.

Here, WWD breaks down all of her looks in each of her music videos. Scroll on to read more.

“Drivers License”

Before skyrocketing to pop stardom and topping music charts, Rodrigo was mostly known for her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” When she released her debut single in “Drivers License,” a power ballad detailing a recent heartbreak, it was met with positive reviews and critical acclaim, and fans took a quick liking to her due to her ability to resonate with them through her lyrics.

In the video, Rodrigo is portrayed as a sweet girl-next-door who recently had her heart broken by the boy she loves, who allegedly already found another girl. She is first seen walking down the street in a lime smocked linen top by Faithfull the Brand, baggy black jeans and a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers. Then she is on the floor playing with a toy piano wearing a gray tank top under denim overalls that were folded above the ankles.

Throughout the scenes in the video, Rodrigo wears a printed baby pink dress with a red cardigan over it, an oversized black T-shirt, and a Levi’s denim sherpa jacket over a pair of checkered pants.

“Deja Vu”

In April, Rodrigo released the music video for “Deja Vu,” which is the second single from her album “Sour.” Scenes from the music video portray romantic scenes of Los Angeles, with Rodrigo driving in a vintage convertible car on Pacific Coast Highway to go along with the lyric, “car rides to Malibu.” She dons small, rectangular sunglasses and has her hair in a scarf à la Marilyn Monroe in the ’50s.

The song, similar to her first single, details her witnessing an ex with a new lover once more, with the lyrics explaining that she and her ex’s new girlfriend are eerily similar. Though the gaze in the video is focused on the new girlfriend, with Rodrigo watching her very closely.

Rodrigo is first seen wearing a white tank top, Levi’s jeans and black high-top Converse sneakers before she trades in her normal clothing for a ruffle, green midi dress by Molly Goddard and a pair of black combat boots. As the song continues, Rodrigo wears a white vest and skirt set on the beach and then a two-piece denim suit with a pink, vintage Chanel cardigan over it as she eats ice cream.

“Good 4 U”

Less than two months later, Rodrigo released her much-anticipated music video for “Good 4 U,” a song about a former lover who moved on very quickly. Many fans have pointed out the similarities between Rodrigo’s song and Paramore’s hit 2007 song “Misery Business,” as Rodrigo took an abundance of inspiration from the punk era of the 2000s.

The music video, directed by Petra Collins, pays tribute to certain pop culture references, especially cult movies released in the ’90s and ’00s. Throughout the video, Rodrigo switches between three outfits. She is first seen in a white sweater layered over a white button-down, accessorized with a pearl necklace, and a blue plaid miniskirt. Then she wears a blue cheerleading outfit, which was a replica of the one worn by Lana Thomas, the antagonist in “The Princess Diaries,” played by Mandy Moore.

As the clip continues, it shows Rodrigo imitating the character of Jennifer Check from “Jennifer’s Body,” played by Megan Fox. The plot follows Jennifer after she gets possessed by a demon and starts having a ravenous appetite for men, slowly but surely eating the male students at her high school while her best friend, played by Amanda Seyfried, watches in horror. As she plays a cheerleader out for revenge, Rodrigo then stands in a burning bedroom wearing a custom white corset and the same blue, plaid miniskirt she wore in the first scene. She tops off her look with full-length black latex gloves, white knee socks and a chunky silver necklace.

The music video ends as a tribute to “Jennifer’s Body,” with Rodrigo entering the forest and swimming in the lake as her eyes glow red before she goes into the water.

“Brutal”

Rodrigo portrays teenage angst while illuminating the popular era of old-school video games from the late ’90s to the early 2000s in “Brutal.”

The music video, also directed by Petra Collins, Rodrigo dresses up in characters such as a newscaster, pop star, influencer and student. Her clothes were all sourced from Poshmark, eBay and Depop, along with pieces from early 2000s designer archives, as Rodrigo has an affinity for preloved pieces and sustainable fashion.

“We had fun looking back at ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ early Disney TV shows, things we grew up on like Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] and seeing how random the fashion was then,” Rodrigo’s stylist, Chenelle Delgadillo, told WWD of the styling process for “Brutal.” Delgadillo’s sister Chloe also styles Rodrigo.

Pop singer Britney Spears introduces performer Shania Twain during the 30th annual American Music Awards, Monday, Jan. 13, 2003, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The video starts off like a video game format, with a “Choose Your Player” option before it opens with Rodrigo in a light seafoam wig and a vintage Roberto Cavalli corset dress draped in chiffon and bead fringe from 2003, according to a closet Instagram account dedicated to Rodrigo’s outfits. When the music video went live on Monday, many fans online pointed out that Rodrigo was paying tribute to a pop princess before her in Britney Spears, who wore the same dress at the 2003 American Music Awards.

Rodrigo then wears a punk ballerina ensemble and a pink wool Paul Smith suit complete with a Vivienne Westwood brooch and blonde wig when she plays a newscaster alongside “Euphoria” star Lukas Gage. The latter seems like a twist on 2004 comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” with Gage dressed similar to Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy.

Dressed as a pop star, Rodrigo dons a two-piece metallic silver set. Then in the classroom setting, she wears a red paperboy hat, a red cropped top with the word “flirt” printed on it, and plaid miniskirt with black tulle finishing on the ends. During the scene where she is in a bedroom laying on the floor next to actor Nico Hiraga, her hair is in space buns as she wears a black, crystal-embellished “baby girl” top with purple pants.

READ MORE HERE:

Olivia Rodrigo: The First Poshmark Pop Star

A Closer Look at Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Outfit

These Celebrity-Activists Are Giving Sustainable Style New Cred